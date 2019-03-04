

Single-family houses at Landsdale start at $439,900 and are available in seven designs, including compact neo-traditional styles; townhouses start at $350,200 and are offered in three floor plans. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Retirees Roberta and Craig Capen spent more than four decades living in Montgomery Village before buying in the Landsdale community in Monrovia, Md.

“We were tired of the hustle and bustle of Montgomery County, and living in a townhouse,” said Craig, 70, who used to work for the U.S. Department of Defense. “Roberta had an itch to scratch — she wanted a new single-family home, so we sized up and moved to Frederick County.”

In January, the Capens took possession of their detached house, with living spaces, owner’s suite and guest rooms arranged on one level. “It’s nice and open with lots of light, but you can still have your own space,” said Roberta, 69, a former administrator with the Montgomery County Public Schools. “I use the lower-level den as a quilting room, and Craig has his man cave in the rec room down there.”

The Capens purchased the Williamsport floor plan — one of seven single-family floor plans offered by Winchester Homes — for about $625,000. They chose to build a four-foot addition on one side and a porch at the front — both are optional — and to upgrade some of the finishes.

‘Neo-traditional’ designs: One of five builders at Landsdale, Winchester Homes offers a range of structures and prices, from three-bedroom townhouses starting at $350,200 to four-bedroom detached houses starting in the mid-$500,000s.

Several exterior designs are available for each type of residence. They include brick-veneer facades, vinyl siding in various color schemes, and optional porches, bay windows and roof dormers.

Altogether, Winchester plans to build 100 townhouses and 299 single-family houses on 131 acres.

In addition to five conventional single-family floor plans, the builder has two “neo-traditional” plans that are narrower than the other four-bedroom houses and have garages at the rear rather than at the front or side. Prices for the neo-traditional houses start at $439,900.

The Raleigh model home, at 5,342 square feet, has the largest of the single-family floor plans. The door from the front porch opens into a foyer with a dining room on one side and flex space on the other that could be used as a living room or a home office.

The foyer leads past a powder room and a staircase to an open space at the back that contains the kitchen and the great room. A breakfast room occupies a bay at the rear, and a guest suite is part of an addition at the side, both upgrades from the standard design.



Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinets and granite countertops are standard in the kitchens. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The kitchen has a 9-foot-by-5-foot island with a granite countertop, which is standard. In the great room, stager and designer Model Home Interiors of Elkridge, Md., flanked the optional gas fireplace with built-in benches and corner bookcases.

The walk-out basement is designed as an entertainment suite, with a bar, a pool table and a TV lounge. An optional crafting space, a powder room and storage and mechanical areas are found on this level. Sliding glass doors provide access to a paved patio staged with a barbecue grill.

The second level has a generous stair landing connecting the owner’s suite to three bedrooms and a hall bathroom, a laundry and a linen closet. In the owner’s bathroom, the large glassed-in shower is bordered by a makeup vanity on one side and a toilet cubicle on the other.

The Bradley model house next door has a similar floor plan with a few exceptions. The dining and living rooms are on the same side of the two-story foyer. At the rear, the kitchen and family room can be expanded by four feet and an optional morning room and full bath can be added. A study off the family room comes standard.



The master suite in the Raleigh model is shown. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Options for expansion: Across the street from the Raleigh model house stands one with the neo-traditional Barrington floor plan. On the main floor, the compact plan has been expanded to incorporate several upgrades, including a breakfast nook next to the kitchen and a work space off the great room. The basement has an optional recreation room with wood paneling and a brick veneer wall.

The three townhouse floor plans are differentiated by size, location and kitchen placement. At 2,150 square feet, the three-level Hadden model is a 20-foot-wide interior unit. The Finley model, a 20-foot-wide end unit, has 2,323 square feet. In either type of townhouse, the kitchen can be at the center or the rear of the main floor.

The third townhouse floor plan, the four-story Oakley, is not shown in a model home at Landsdale. This 2,392 square-foot design is available as a 20-foot-wide interior or end unit. On the top floor, it has a roof terrace and an owner’s suite, with the option of replacing the owner’s suite with an additional secondary bedroom and a loft.

Of the 100 townhouse sites, 22 remained for sale, including the Hadden and Finley model units. Prices range from $350,200 to $403,387.



Sliding glass doors provide access to a patio in the Raleigh model. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Community amenities: The Landsdale community has a clubhouse and recreation center, two swimming pools, a playground, tennis and volleyball courts and 3½ miles of walking trails.

What’s nearby: Landsdale is four miles east of Urbana, where a Giant grocery store, dry cleaners and various other stores are located. The restaurants and antique shops of historic New Market are about four miles north. Downtown Frederick is 10 miles from Landsdale, and the Clarksburg premium outlet stores are within 13 miles. Sugar Loaf Mountain is about 11 miles away.

Transit: Interstate 70 is about four miles north and Interstate 270 is about 11 miles south. The MARC commuter rail station in Boyds is about 16 miles away.

The nearest Metro station, at Shady Grove, is 24 miles from Monrovia.

Schools: Green Valley Elementary, Windsor Knolls Middle and Urbana High Schools.