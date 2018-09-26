The million-dollar home was once considered the height of luxury. These days, a home buyer can expect to pay a bit more than that for a modest family house in one of the highly coveted neighborhoods in the Washington region.
Last month, there were eight neighborhoods in the District, another eight in McLean, six more in Potomac, two in Bethesda and one in Great Falls where the median sale price of a home was north of $1.2 million, according to data from Bright MLS.
Of course, houses big enough to accommodate two kids and even a dog can be found for less than $1 million around the Washington area, but you are probably going to have to compromise.
Prices have been steadily rising in the past few years, fueled by the limited number of homes for sale and low mortgage rates. Homeowners are thrilled, but many home buyers fear they are being priced out of the market.
“Buyers need to set themselves up for success,” said Robert Hryniewicki, a real estate agent with Washington Fine Properties. “Since demand is outstripping supply — especially for homes that have been recently renovated located in sought-after neighborhoods — buyers who are most organized and who are able to mobilize and react quickly will have the most success.”
Hryniewicki picked three Zip codes — one each in the District, Maryland and Virginia — that typify what he is seeing across the region in this price range.
●In 20016, which includes the AU Park, Wesley Heights and Spring Valley neighborhoods in Northwest Washington, there has been an average of nearly five sales per month this year. Half the homes sold in less than a week. The Zip code has less than a two-month supply of homes priced between $1 million and $1.2 million. (A stable market has about a five- to six-month supply of homes for sale.)
●In 20854, one of the Zip codes for Potomac, there has been an average of close to nine sales per month this year. Half the homes sold in less than two weeks. The Zip code has less than a three-month supply of homes priced between $1 million and $1.2 million.
●In 22207, one of the Zip codes for Arlington, there has been an average of a little more than four sales per month this year. Half the homes sold in less than two weeks. The Zip code has a little more than a two-month supply of homes priced between $1 million and $1.2 million.
“If value is most important, buyers can get the biggest bang for their buck in Potomac,” Hryniewicki said.
You might be wondering what your salary needs to be to afford these homes. To give you an idea of the cost involved, we asked Realtor.com to calculate how much a homeowner would spend monthly on a mortgage for a $1.2 million house. Based on a 20 percent down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.6 percent, the monthly mortgage payment would be about $6,605, including insurance and taxes. (This assumes average national tax and insurance rates.) To stay within the general guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on housing, a buyer would need to earn at least $264,188 to afford a $1.2 million home.
Within the $1.2 million price range, the type of home you can buy varies by location. In pricey urban areas, you are unlikely to find a detached house with much of a yard. But the farther out you go from the city center, the more house and the more land you can get for your money.
With the help of Realtor.com, we pulled together a random selection of properties across the region and the country selling for $1.2 million. They range from a farmhouse estate in Northeast Washington to a waterfront home in Lexington Park to a luxury condo in Nashville.
Wondering what $1.2 million buys you? Turn the page to see homes at that price on the market now.
$1.2 million
2705 Poplar St. NW, Washington 20007
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Square footage: 1,320.
Price per square foot: $909.
Lot size: 0.02 acre.
Features: The Federal-style semi-detached house in Georgetown’s East Village is about two blocks away from Rose Park. The 1952 house has hardwood floors, an open living and dining area, built-in shelving on every level, a brick fireplace, a storage attic and a fenced courtyard in the back. Parking is on the street.
Agents: John Peters and Christopher Bulka, Compass.
$1.2 million
3425 14th St. NE, Washington 20017
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
Square footage: 3,500.
Price per square foot: $357.
Lot size: 0.56 acre.
Features: This 1900 Queen Anne Victorian farmhouse estate is in the heart of Brookland. It has pine floors, large windows, period trim and stairs with a carved wooden newel post. The spacious yard includes terraced gardens and a two-story barn that can be used as a studio space.
Agents: Shemaya Klar and Jacob Abbott, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.
$1.2 million
411 Fourth St. SE, Washington 20003
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
Square footage: 1,550.
Price per square foot: $774.
Lot size: 0.04 acre.
Features: The 1900 Victorian rowhouse is on Capitol Hill between Folger Park and Eastern Market. It has high ceilings, hardwood floors, a fireplace in the living room, a large brick patio and a deep backyard. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the lower level comes with a certificate of occupancy. Parking is on the street.
Agents: Jeanne Harrison and Philip Guire, Compass.
$1.2 million
8410 River Rock Terr., Bethesda 20817
7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms.
Square footage: 3,500.
Price per square foot: $351.
Lot size: 0.26 acre.
Features: The 1994 brick Colonial has four levels, including a walkout basement. It has hardwood floors, crown molding, a fireplace in the living room, a bay window in dining room and a contemporary kitchen. The adjacent family room has a fireplace and French doors that open to deck and a wooded backyard. The two-car garage is attached.
Agent: Cheryl Leahy, Long & Foster.
$1.2 million
304 Arbutus Dr., Edgewater 21037
4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
Square footage: 2,200
Price per square foot: $545.
Lot size: 0.24 acre
Features: The 1971 house with a white picket fence is on Glebe Creek, a tributary of the South River. It was renovated in 2014 and has granite and hardwood floors, large windows that overlook the water, and master bedrooms on the main and upper levels. The outdoor spaces include a flagstone patio with fire pit and a deck with a pergola. Long steps lead down to the 10-foot dock with multiple slips and a boat lift.
Agent: Gilbert Poudrier, Exit 1 Stop Realty.
$1.2 million
17183 Point Lookout Rd., Lexington Park 20653
5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
Square footage: 4,319.
Price per square foot: $278.
Lot size: 1.62 acres.
Features: The 1995 house is on the St. Mary’s River, a tributary of the Potomac River. It has wide plank floors, solar panels and three fireplaces, including a double-sided fireplace. A large screened porch overlooks the water. There is also an outdoor sitting area on top of the porch. The private pier has two boat lifts. The two-car garage is detached.
Agents: Drema Ballengee-Grunst and Melinda Brown, Pinnacle Real Estate.
$1.2 million
1220 Prince St., Alexandria 22314
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
Square footage: 2,068.
Price per square foot: $580.
Lot size: 0.05 acre.
Features: The 1880 Federal semi-detached house in Old Town has heart pine floors and three fireplaces, including a two-sided gas fireplace in the living and dining rooms. It has an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar that opens to a family room with terra cotta tile. French doors lead to a fenced yard with brick patio. It has off-street parking.
Agent: Christine Garner, Weichert Realtors.
$1.2 million
3151 Annandale Rd., Falls Church 22042
7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms.
Square footage: 5,731.
Price per square foot: $209.
Lot size: 0.23 acre.
Features: The newly built home was completed this year. The transitional-style home has hardwood floors on two levels and an open floor plan. The main living space has a modern glass pebble gas fireplace. French doors lead to a deck and a fenced yard. Two bedrooms and a rec room with a wet bar are on the lower level. The two-car garage is attached.
Agent: Nancy Freeman, Century 21 Redwood Realty.
$1.2 million
40637 Greyhouse Pl., Leesburg 20175
6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms.
Square footage: 7,834.
Price per square foot: $153.
Lot size: 3.13 acres
Features: The 2016 Craftsman-style house has four levels. The study has a two-sided fireplace. The sunroom has a brick floor and a beamed ceiling. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a rain shower and two vanities. The large deck has a pergola and a fire pit. The monthly homeowners association fee of $159 includes trash, recycling, snow removal and property management.
Agent: Marisa Zaneis, Weichert Realtors.
$1.2 million
900 20th Ave. S., Apt. 1611, Nashville 37212
2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
Square footage: 2,075.
Price per square foot: $578.
Lot size: N/A.
Features: The dog-friendly condo is in the Adelicia, an 18-story building built in 2007 near Vanderbilt and midtown. The unit has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the skyline, a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The monthly condo fee of $1,077 includes access to a rooftop pool, fitness center, resident lounge, two garage parking spaces and concierge.
Agent: Andy Carlton, Benchmark Realty.
$1.2 million
9605 SW Regal Dr., Portland, Ore. 97225
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Square footage: 2,092.
Price per square foot: $574.
Lot size: 0.15 acre.
Features: The 1972 one-story house on a corner lot in the Vista Hills community is surrounded by stone walls, wrought iron gates and landscaped gardens. It has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, oversize windows and skylights. Gas fireplaces warm the living room and study. The two-car garage is attached.
Agent: Sanam Dowlatdad, the Agency.
$1.2 million
1716 Humboldt Ave. S., Minneapolis 55403
4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
Square footage: 4,959.
Price per square foot: $240.
Lot size: 0.15 acre.
Features: The 1904 Tudor in the Lowry Hill neighborhood has a welcoming front porch. It retains many period features, including boxed beamed ceilings, leaded glass windows, and wood-paneled stairs and bench. The fireplaces are in the living room and master bedroom. The kitchen has commercial grade appliances. The two-car garage is detached. The backyard includes a flagstone patio.
Agent: Paul Kaminski, Coldwell Banker Burnet.