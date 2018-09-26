1 of 48 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Homes you can buy for $1.2 million View Photos Dwellings in and around Washington and across the country that can be had at this price. Caption Dwellings in and around Washington and across the country that can be had at this price. BTW Images Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The million-dollar home was once considered the height of luxury. These days, a home buyer can expect to pay a bit more than that for a modest family house in one of the highly coveted neighborhoods in the Washington region.

Last month, there were eight neighborhoods in the District, another eight in McLean, six more in Potomac, two in Bethesda and one in Great Falls where the median sale price of a home was north of $1.2 million, according to data from Bright MLS.

Of course, houses big enough to accommodate two kids and even a dog can be found for less than $1 million around the Washington area, but you are probably going to have to compromise.

Prices have been steadily rising in the past few years, fueled by the limited number of homes for sale and low mortgage rates. Homeowners are thrilled, but many home buyers fear they are being priced out of the market.

“Buyers need to set themselves up for success,” said Robert Hryniewicki, a real estate agent with Washington Fine Properties. “Since demand is outstripping supply — especially for homes that have been recently renovated located in sought-after neighborhoods — buyers who are most organized and who are able to mobilize and react quickly will have the most success.”

Hryniewicki picked three Zip codes — one each in the District, Maryland and Virginia — that typify what he is seeing across the region in this price range.

●In 20016, which includes the AU Park, Wesley Heights and Spring Valley neighborhoods in Northwest Washington, there has been an average of nearly five sales per month this year. Half the homes sold in less than a week. The Zip code has less than a two-month supply of homes priced between $1 million and $1.2 million. (A stable market has about a five- to six-month supply of homes for sale.)

●In 20854, one of the Zip codes for Potomac, there has been an average of close to nine sales per month this year. Half the homes sold in less than two weeks. The Zip code has less than a three-month supply of homes priced between $1 million and $1.2 million.

●In 22207, one of the Zip codes for Arlington, there has been an average of a little more than four sales per month this year. Half the homes sold in less than two weeks. The Zip code has a little more than a two-month supply of homes priced between $1 million and $1.2 million.

“If value is most important, buyers can get the biggest bang for their buck in Potomac,” Hryniewicki said.

You might be wondering what your salary needs to be to afford these homes. To give you an idea of the cost involved, we asked Realtor.com to calculate how much a homeowner would spend monthly on a mortgage for a $1.2 million house. Based on a 20 percent down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.6 percent, the monthly mortgage payment would be about $6,605, including insurance and taxes. (This assumes average national tax and insurance rates.) To stay within the general guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on housing, a buyer would need to earn at least $264,188 to afford a $1.2 million home.

Within the $1.2 million price range, the type of home you can buy varies by location. In pricey urban areas, you are unlikely to find a detached house with much of a yard. But the farther out you go from the city center, the more house and the more land you can get for your money.

With the help of Realtor.com, we pulled together a random selection of properties across the region and the country selling for $1.2 million. They range from a farmhouse estate in Northeast Washington to a waterfront home in Lexington Park to a luxury condo in Nashville.

