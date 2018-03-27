1 of 36 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Homes you can buy for $300,000 View Photos A look at dwellings in and around Washington and across the country that can be had at this price. Caption A look at dwellings in and around Washington and across the country that can be had at this price. Southwest Washington townhouse This 2006 townhouse in the Bellevue section of Congress Heights is listed at $299,900. Struxture Photography Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

As the spring home-buying season gets underway, first-time home buyers will be out in force searching for their dream homes. Many will come away disappointed in what they find.

The number of homes for sale on the market, particularly those at entry-level prices, has declined dramatically in the past few years. A recent report by Trulia found that, compared with six years ago, starter-home inventory nationwide has decreased 48.6 percent, and prices have climbed 57.9 percent.

The average first-time buyer in the Washington area is likely to spend about $300,000 on a home. To some, that might sound like a lot of money. But in this area, where housing costs are high, it is typical.

In addition to a constrained supply, someone looking to pay $300,000 for a home faces other hurdles. Escalation clauses, cash offers from investors and multiple bids that drive up prices can be daunting to the hardiest home-buyer.

“In this price range, townhomes in northern Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, as well as areas five or more miles outside the beltway in Virginia, are flying off the market,” Holly Worthington, principal broker at Compass, wrote in an email. “We just haven’t built enough housing in this price range to meet the current demand. Most of what is being constructed is upper bracket or rentals. This is a challenging market for first-time buyers, and having an agent who understands these strategies can really help.”

First-time home buyers can be overly optimistic about what they can get for their money. It is often discouraging to learn what $300,000 buys.

“There are two types of properties that a buyer could buy who would be spending about $300,000,” Worthington wrote. “One would be a condo or co-op in the [District]. There are lots of neighborhoods with many one-bedrooms and studios from which to choose, but they all sell quickly. . . . So many first-time buyers want a place that looks brand-new, when often an unimproved unit in an older charming building near the Metro may offer a tremendous long-term upside. A year or two after purchase, new properties can suffer the same depreciation that occurs when you drive a new car off the lot. Properties that are near walkable amenities, including the Metro, are selling at a premium.”

We asked the folks at Realtor.com to help us calculate what the monthly cost would be to own a $300,000 home. Of course, the amount of debt you have will alter these calculations. But, based on a 20 percent down payment and a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 4.5 percent, the monthly mortgage payment on a $300,000 home would be about $1,637, including taxes and insurance. (Realtor.com used average national tax and insurance rates in their calculation.) To keep within the general guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on housing, a buyer would need to earn at least $65,475 to afford a home at this price range.

Within the $300,000 price range, the size of home you can buy varies greatly, depending on where you are looking. With the help of Realtor.com, we found a mix of properties at this price level in and around Washington and across the country.

Wondering what $300,000 buys you? Here’s what we found.