More than halfway through the spring home-buying season, it is clear sellers continue to have an advantage over buyers.

“The lower mortgage rates have enabled my clients to spend a little more on homes than they would have before the rate drop,” Jean Beatty, a real estate agent with McEnearney Associates, wrote in an email. “This has caused prices to climb and brought more buyers into the market, making competition fierce.”

The competition is particularly intense among homes selling for $600,000, which is at the higher end of the entry-level market. Some first-time buyers may be taken aback that $600,000 is considered entry-level, but it is close to last year’s median price for homes sold in the D.C. region. In 2018, half the homes sold for $570,000 or more.



The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at1308 Belmont St. NW, No. 1, Washington, is listed at $599,000. (Peter Papoulakos)

The problem for many first-time buyers is that $600,000 houses attract builders and developers, and it is challenging to compete against their resources.

“This price range is the sweet spot for builders who are looking to buy a house and tear it down for a new home,” Beatty said. “I always look at the slope of the lot because flat lots are ideal for builders.”

To give buyers an idea of the variety of homes $600,000 buys, we compiled a selection of properties at that price in the D.C. region and across the country with the help of Realtor.com. What a buyer can get for $600,000 differs considerably depending on location. In Northwest Washington and Arlington, it is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo. But in Ellicott City and Omaha, it is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house.



The five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial at15401 Finchingfield Way, Upper Marlboro, Md., is listed at $600,000. (Elisabeth Salchow)

We also wanted to provide buyers with a sense of the costs involved in owning a $600,000 home, so we asked Realtor.com to calculate what a homeowner would pay monthly. The amount of debt a buyer has (e.g., student or car loans) will alter these calculations. Homeowners association fees and maintenance costs need to be factored in as well.

The costs were calculated based on a 20 percent down payment ($120,000). A smaller down payment means private mortgage insurance (PMI) must be added to the overall cost.

Based on a 20 percent down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 4.25 percent, the monthly mortgage payment would be around $3,203 including taxes and insurance (using average national tax and insurance rates). To stay within the guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on housing, a buyer would need to earn at least $128,119 annually to afford a home in this price range.



The 1996 log-and-brick house at 13809 White Deer Lane, Omaha, Neb., is listed at $599,000. (Minchu Yi)

Buyers who are finding it tough going this spring shouldn’t lose hope.

“On an encouraging note, $600,000 is an excellent place to enter the market as a homeowner,” she said. “Financially, monthly rent for single-family homes or places of comparable size require the same monetary output a month. By purchasing, they are building equity, which is a great thing.”

