The first phase of that development includes — in addition to 280 rental apartments — 65 condominium units: the Ritz-Carlton Residences. The condos are expected to be ready for move-ins to begin in early 2022, said Robbie Cook, vice president at McWilliams Ballard, which is in charge of sales and marketing.
Prices range from $925,000 to more than $2 million, depending on options. About half the condo units have already been sold.
Chevy Chase Lake is being built around a spacious neighborhood square, and initially will have three buildings, two with apartments and one with the 65 condos.
The development plan includes a Purple Line light-rail stop between two of Metro’s Red Line stations, Silver Spring on the east side and Bethesda on the west. Construction on the Purple Line has been halted by a contract dispute but is expected to resume this year. The original projected completion date was in 2023.
The Chevy Chase site is also near the other urban amenities of southwestern Montgomery County and neighboring Northwest Washington, as well as the area’s parks and other venues for outdoor recreation.
“There is so much to do and see in Chevy Chase and the neighboring suburbs,” Cook said. “The location is exceptional, placing residents alongside the Capital Crescent Trail and just a bike ride away from Rock Creek Park.”
He also commented on the condo building’s on-site amenities. “This includes a piano lounge, state-of-the-art fitness facility, meditation and yoga terrace,” he said.
Floor plans for the Ritz-Carlton Residences are broken into four groups: The Park, The Lake Collection, The Chase Collection, and Lion and Crown.
The Park units range from 1,107 to 1,346 square feet, with one bedroom, a study and two bathrooms; The Lake Collection, 1,344 to 1,565 square feet, with two bedrooms and up to three bathrooms; The Chase Collection, 1,756 to 1,930 square feet, with two bedrooms and up to three bathrooms; Lion and Crown, 1,980 to 2,202 square feet, with three-bedrooms and up to three bathrooms.
Every condominium unit has private outdoor space and at least one assigned parking space. Penthouses have two parking spaces. Condo fees range from $1,295 to $2,575 a month and are attributed to costs that include “signature services such as a building manager, doorman, valet, porter service and a dedicated residential team that caters to the needs of Owners.”
The lead architect for Chevy Chase Lake is D.C.-based David M. Schwarz. Akseizer Design Group, based in Alexandria, Va., did the interior design for the Ritz-Carlton Residences.
Some customization is available, but there is a deadline, which looms larger as the project nears completion. “For homes put under contract prior to Labor Day,” Cook said, “purchasers can select from a collection of seven different design expressions from Akseizer, or can choose their own flooring stain, cabinet hardware, countertops, decorative pendant lighting, wall paint colors and bathroom fixture style.”
Schools: Rosemary Hills Elementary, North Chevy Chase Elementary, Silver Creek Middle and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High
Transit: A Purple Line station is planned, although work on the light-rail line has been delayed. The Bethesda Metro station, on the Red Line, is about a mile and a half away. Chevy Chase Lake has easy access to Interstate 495 (the Capital Beltway). There are bus stops on Connecticut Avenue and Jones Bridge Road.
Nearby: Rock Creek Park, downtown Bethesda and the Capital Crescent Trail are close.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, Md. Tours of the sales gallery at 8401 Connecticut Ave., Suite 111, are available by appointment only.
Sixty-five condos are under construction; half of them have been sold. Prices range from $925,000 to more than $2,000,000, depending on options.
Developer: Bozzuto
Features: All the residences have private outdoor space and at least one assigned parking space. Units on the penthouse level have two parking spaces. Units have smart-home entry systems, Nest thermostats, white oak hardwood floors, high-speed WiFi connections and tray ceilings with cove lighting in the owner’s suite and dining areas. The kitchens have solid-wood cabinetry by Stevali, LED undercounter lighting, quartz countertops and backsplashes, and appliances by Bosch and Thermador. Owner’s suite bathrooms have marble floors and Kohler Kallista faucets and fixtures.
Bedrooms / bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 2 to 3
Square footage: 1,107 to 2,202
Condominium fees: $1,295 to $2,575 a month
Contact: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chevy Chase Sales Team, rcresidences@chevychaselake.com 301-264-8806