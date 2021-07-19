Shea said the new house, in Fairfax County, gives his growing family the space they need. With two children and a third on the way, their 1,200-square-foot condo in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Va., wasn’t enough. The home search took a year, and then one day, Shea saw signs for the Arden on his way to work. That checked the good location box for him. The community’s layout and design flair closed the deal.