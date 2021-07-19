The development is under construction and actively selling, with 56 single-family properties still available for sale, said Whitney Gore, Toll Brothers marketing manager. Lot sizes start at three-quarters of an acre and prices begin at $2.2 million. When finished, the community will include walking trails and a large pond.
Shea said the new house, in Fairfax County, gives his growing family the space they need. With two children and a third on the way, their 1,200-square-foot condo in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Va., wasn’t enough. The home search took a year, and then one day, Shea saw signs for the Arden on his way to work. That checked the good location box for him. The community’s layout and design flair closed the deal.
“I wanted something in a subdivision because that’s how I was raised,” he said. “I wanted a community feel. We walked into the model, and it’s probably one of the prettiest model homes I’ve ever walked into.”
The family put down a deposit in the fall of 2019 before the pandemic made headlines. “We almost pulled out because of covid,” Shea said. Luckily we didn’t, because housing prices went through the roof.”
The Sheas went with the Warhol model — one of Arden’s seven floor plans, all named for famous artists — and configured it with six bedrooms, six-full bathrooms and two half bathrooms (powder rooms). They have a multigeneration suite on the first floor for when grandparents come to visit.
Arden houses come with finished basements that can be set up with optional media rooms and bedroom suites. The ability to add custom touches is popular with buyers, Gore said. “We offer three or four exterior home-design elevations for each of our floor plans, as well as outdoor living spaces and covered decks off the primary suites,” she said.
The houses come with three- to five-car garages and “nearly endless possibilities for patios, decks, fences and much more,” Gore said.
After a few months in his new digs, Shea has identified a favorite space and a preferred pastime.
“We love looking out at the backyard from our kitchen,” he said. “You can’t see any neighbors, and it feels like we’re in a secluded wilderness. We see foxes, deer and a lot of wild turkeys. We’re just enjoying the space because for a year we had a newborn, a 17-year-old and two adults in a 1,200-square-foot condo.”
Schools: Spring Hill Elementary, Cooper Middle and Langley High.
Transit: The community has easy access to Interstate 495, Route 7 and the Dulles Toll Road. The Spring Hill Metro stop, on the Silver Line, is about two miles away.
Nearby: Wolf Trap, Whole Foods, Fish Taco, ShowPlace ICON Theatre, Tysons Galleria mall.
The Arden
1367 Tate Modern Lane, Great Falls, Va., 22066
A total of 102 homes are scheduled to be built with 56 currently available for sale. Base prices range from $2.2 million to $2.6 million.
Builder: Toll Brothers
Features: All the homes can be customized. Standard features include center islands and pantries in the kitchens. Look for tray ceilings in the owner’s suite bedrooms, along with large walk-in closets. Owner’s suite bathrooms have dual vanities, soaking tubs, private water closets and spacious showers with seats. Houses have three- to five-car garages. Landscaping services are offered through Toll Landscape.
Bedrooms / bathrooms: 4-7/4-8, not including half-bathrooms (powder rooms).
Square-footage: From 4,420 to 6,336.
Contact: Lyndsey Comment and Denise Jacobs at 855-298-0316.