Magnolia Creek offers two-story houses ranging from 2,248 to 4,629 square feet. The design options begin with six house plans, or styles, with three to six bedrooms and three to five bathrooms. Base prices range from $569,990 to $651,990. All the houses come standard with unfinished basements and two-car garages. Finished basements and three-car garages are options.

Beazer gives buyers a choice of facades and other exterior features.

“For each plan, buyers will have three unique exterior options,” Hall said. “The community was designed with both traditional and Arts and Crafts architectural styles. ... Design details between each exterior vary, from porch sizes to window styles and even garage doors.”

He added: “Each exterior was thoughtfully designed to maintain continuity throughout the community, while allowing buyers to make choices that reflect their sense of style.”

Beazer also allows buyers to make changes to the interior layout for no additional cost. “Buyers can choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space,” Hall said. “Some buyers prefer a kitchen that welcomes entertaining around a spacious island, while others prefer an eat-in kitchen with space for a dining table.”

Options available at additional cost include more bedrooms and bathrooms.

Hall said the McKinley, one of the six house plans, is emerging as a popular choice. Although, the McKinley is a two-story house, it offers single-level living, with the primary bedroom suite on the first floor, along with the laundry facilities, the kitchen, the dining room, the great room and a mud room.



Hall said Beazer pays attention to energy-efficiency and information technology. Its houses come with Energy Star-rated appliances, and they are wired for Internet connectivity at no additional cost.

Nearby: Arundel Mills mall and the Maryland Live casino are about 10 minutes away by car. The community is also within 20 minutes of Fort Meade and the National Security Agency.

Schools: Cedar Knoll Elementary, Bollman Bridge Elementary, MacArthur Middle, Meade Middle and Meade Senior High

Transit: The community is near Baltimore-Washington Parkway (Route 295) and Routes 1 and 32 (which connects to Interstate 95). The MARC commuter rail service’s Camden Line, which runs between Baltimore and D.C., has a stop in Jessup.

Magnolia Creek

2305 Terrapin Crossing, Jessup, Md.

A total of 78 two-story, single-family houses are planned. Four are under construction, and 12 are sold or under contract. Base prices range from $569,990 for a 2,248-square-foot house to $651,990 for a 3,505-square-foot house.

Builder: Beazer Homes

Features: Granite countertops, 42-inch maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances are standard in the kitchens. Mudrooms are equipped with benches. Standard flooring is laminate. A two-car garage is standard; a three-car garage is an option. An unfinished basement is standard; a finished basement is an option.

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 to 6 / 3 to 5

Square-footage: 2,248 to 4,629