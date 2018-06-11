1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | Mateny Hill in Germantown, Md. View Photos Prices range from $465,000 to $536,000 in the townhouse community by Craftmark Homes. Caption Prices range from $465,000 to $536,000 in the townhouse community by Craftmark Homes. Benjamin C Tankersley Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Stacey and Andrew Bostock aren’t yet living at Mateny Hill, but they feel as though they are.

“We’ve met another couple who’s moving in a month before us, and next week we’ll meet other neighbors,” Stacey Bostock said.

Hosting friendly get-togethers for homeowners even before they move in is one of the ways Craftmark Homes brings together the community, said Liza Pence, Craftmark’s sales manager for Mateny Hill, a new luxury townhouse community in Montgomery County.

“We have our own homeowner vibes that we’ve created through neighborly gatherings,” she says.

Mateny Hill stretches across slightly less than six acres in Germantown, Md., 11 miles northwest of Rockville. Two rows of seven units are built and landscaped. Six foundations have been laid where the next groupings of homes will be built.

The Bostocks own another townhouse in Germantown, Bostock said.

“The problem is access and parking,” she said. “We have a large family in the area and it’s hard when they come to visit and can’t find a spot for their car. At Mateny Hill, we’ll have a double garage and wide driveway.”



Stacey Cooke also was living in Germantown when she found Mateny Hill.

“I was looking for something more modern and spacious,” she said. “I did little searching because I was immediately interested when I came here. I signed the contract before the model was ready. I liked the features and the urban feel outside.”

Cooke moved into the community in February.

Open floor plan: The entry to the Arlington model townhouse is on the ground floor, next to the garage. Down a couple steps, toward the rear of the house, is the rec room, which opens to a back patio. A gas fireplace is an option.

Up a few steps is the open plan living area. The kitchen is big but because it’s in the back corner, it feels separate from the dining room. There’s a kitchen island between the kitchen and a family room. A deck off the dining room is optional.

The owner’s suite, with bedroom, bathroom and two walk-in closets, occupies half the second floor. Two smaller bedrooms, at the opposite end, share a hallway bath. There is space in the hall closet for a washer and dryer.

Kevin and Shavonda Simmons and their daughter, Kelsey, who will be 4 years old next month bought their home in April.

“We absolutely love it,” Kevin Simmons said. “It feels like we have an apartment on each level. There’s tons of room for company. In Kelsey’s room everything is pink, pink, pink. We got pink curtains, and now she asked for a pink wall.”

A loft bedroom, study or TV room can be added on the top floor, an option the Bostocks chose.

“We’ll build out the fourth floor to make it a full bedroom and bathroom suite so it’ll be like a second master bedroom,” Stacey Bostock said.

Shopping: Shops at Town Center has a Safeway supermarket and Germantown Commons has a Giant Food. Lancaster County Dutch Market — open Thursday, Friday and Saturday — sells meat, fruits and vegetables, cheese and baked goods. Clarksburg Premium Outlets is a short drive north from the community.



What’s nearby: Butler’s Orchard is a farm that many schoolchildren have visited to pick pumpkins in October and strawberries in June. Sugarloaf Mountain Winery has tastings, wine sales and musical events. Topgolf Germantown has a driving range, golfing games, food and drink. BlackRock Center for the Arts presents visual and performing arts.

The 6,300-acre Seneca Creek State Park is south of Germantown. The 2,000-acre Black Hill Regional Park is north of Germantown. The Germantown Indoor Swim Center is in the South Germantown Recreational Park. The Montgomery County Agricultural Fairground, in Gaithersburg, hosts the county fair in August and other events at other times.

Schools: Great Seneca Creek Elementary, Kingsview Middle, Northwest High.

Transit: The Germantown train station, on MARC’s Brunswick Line, is within walking distance. The inbound train’s last stop is Washington’s Union Station, on Metrorail’s Red Line, and the train also stops at the Rockville and Silver Spring stations, also on the Red Line. Access to Interstate 270 is minutes away.



