With a population of slightly more than 17,000 residents, many of them concentrated within a planned community on a former farm, McNair is one of Fairfax County's prized communities, said Monte Mokha, a real estate agent with Century 21 New Millennium.

David Oveissi likens his neighborhood of McNair in Fairfax County to his very own version of paradise.

Sure, there are spacious homes and friendly neighbors. The community has an adequate tree canopy and plenty of family-friendly activities that are organized by resident leaders.

But the real upside, said Oveissi, who has lived in McNair since 2004, can be found in an old real estate adage. “Location, location, location,” he proclaimed, with a jab of his index finger to punctuate each word.

“Of course, there are great schools and lots of professional people. But the most important detail is that the Metro is about five miles away and we’re close to Dulles Airport, downtown Herndon, and Reston Town Center,” said Oveissi, who lives in a 4,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial.

Newer homes, easier commutes: With a population of slightly more than 17,000 residents, many of them concentrated within a planned community on a former farm, McNair is one of Fairfax County’s prized communities, said Monte Mokha, a real estate agent with Century 21 New Millennium.

And with a nod to Oveissi’s comments about location, Mokha said the fact that McNair is so close to the Dulles Corner office complex, which is home to companies such as Airbus and Northrop Grumman, the neighborhood serves as a magnet for residents who want to live close to their jobs and have access to many retail options.

“Finding affordable, spacious homes in this area is not an easy task, and McNair has that to offer,” Mokha said. “You add in the fact that the . . . houses in McNair are newer and many come with 10-foot high ceilings and massive seven-foot high doors, and the houses practically sell themselves.”





Low inventory: Matt Elliott, an agent with Keller Williams Realty, who lived in McNair from 1996 to 2004 and still handles home sales in the community, said that relatives and friends of residents who want to trade up to a larger property in the neighborhood often snap up homes before they’ve hit the market. In such a tight market, it can be difficult for outsiders to gain a foothold.

“The current owners really draw in so many additional buyers. Homeowners tell me all the time that they have family and friends who want to move there,” Elliott said. “There’s a terrible inventory shortage in McNair. There was a time in the past when you might see dozens of homes on the market, and that’s just not the case anymore.”

Part of what’s contributed to the high demand is the planned expansion in 2020 of Metro’s Silver Line into Herndon, Elliott said.

“Values in McNair have climbed to where they were pre-recession, and I think the Metro is adding so much to it,” he said.

Mahmoud Ali, who has called McNair home for the past 10 years, said he is searching for a new place to live.

But rather than look outside of McNair’s borders, Ali found himself roaming through a 4,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial that was for sale mere steps away from his substantially smaller townhouse.

He may be outgrowing his own 2,500-square-foot home, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to leave the neighborhood, he said.

“This neighborhood is so diverse and is very good for families,” Ali said. “I need a bigger house but I couldn’t see moving away from my community.”



Living there: McNair is bordered by the Dulles Toll Road to the north, Monroe Street to the east, Frying Pan Road to the south, and Wasser Terrace and Sully Road to the west.

In the past 12 months, 69 properties have sold in McNair, ranging from a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium for $290,000 to a 4,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial for $730,000, said Mokha, the agent with Century 21 New Millennium.

There are two homes for sale in McNair, a 1,240-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium for $350,000 and a 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse for $449,900.

Schools: McNair Elementary, Carson Middle and Westfield High.

Transit: The Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro’s Silver Line is about five miles from McNair. The community is also slated to get a new rail station as part of Metro’s planned expansion of the Silver Line into Herndon.

Crime: Since January, there have been 10 assaults, six burglaries, one stolen vehicle and one robbery reported in the service area that covers McNair, according to Fairfax County police.