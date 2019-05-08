1 of 8 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Where We Live | Kingstowne in Fairfax County, Va. View Photos The self-contained community is connected to a central shopping area with restaurants, retail and grocery stores. Caption The self-contained community is connected to a central shopping area with restaurants, retail and grocery stores. Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Frank Stuart said he has become so deeply ensconced in Kingstowne that some residents in the Fairfax County, Va., neighborhood consider him royalty.

“I know a lot of people here,” Stuart said. “Some people call me the king of Kingstowne.”

Stuart, who owns a government contracting company, has lived in Kingstowne for 16 years, moving from a condominium to a townhouse. His children went to school, played sports and met their friends in Kingstowne. He likes that he can walk to work.

“It’s a nice community,” Stuart said. “The people are nice.”

Kingstowne is a self-contained community of 5,367 residences in 48 sub-neighborhoods, all connected to a central shopping area with restaurants, retail and grocery stores. Bike paths through the neighborhood make getting around easy.

Kingstowne is divided into the North Village near Edison High School, the Middle Village just south of the Towne Center and the South Village, which includes the 76-acre Kingstowne Park behind Hayfield Secondary School.

Kingstowne is in southern Fairfax County, just outside the Beltway, but close to the Metro, Virginia Railway Express and Interstates 95 and 495. Fort Belvoir is a few miles to the south, and Old Town Alexandria is minutes away to the northeast.

“It’s the proximity to D.C., to Metro” that makes it popular, said Kathy Beaulne, the general manager of Kingstowne Residential Owners Corp., known locally as KROC.

KROC, which has 10 employees, operates three town centers, two community pools and fitness centers, and oversees the staffing at community facilities.

“Having everything right here in the community helps,” said Beaulne.

The glossy Kingstonian Magazine keeps residents informed about what’s going on in the community. Its articles are written by KROC staff and residents. The May issue had stories about new construction in Kingstowne, the swimming pool rules, the local farmers market, an upcoming tennis demonstration day and an activities calendar.

Homeowners association fees fund the magazine as well as trash pickup, ground maintenance and snow removal. The monthly fee for houses and townhouses is $104. It is $62 for condominiums and apartments. Some of the condo and apartment neighborhoods have their own pools, but residents also are allowed to use the Kingstowne community pools.

The community is popular, and properties go quickly.

“They’re selling faster than we can keep them on the market,” said Rebecca Quinones, an agent at Century 21 New Millennium.

Agents say young professionals see the location near Metro as a big selling point.

Kingstowne started as Lehigh Portland Cement Co.’s sand and gravel operation, according to a 2004 Kingstonian article. Throughout the 1970s, gravel pit ponds attracted local fishermen and swimmers. Besides the ponds, the 1,300 acres consisted of remote scrub land and motocross tracks. A few of the ponds remain and are part of Kingstowne Park in the Fairfax County Park system.

In 1983, the Halle Cos. began construction on Kingstowne, and the first family bought a house in 1985. Neighborhoods were added over time. Kingstowne is scheduled to add Walhaven at Kingstowne, its first active senior adult community, with 32 townhouses that have elevators.



A few of the ponds that began as gravel pits at the former Lehigh Portland Cement Co.’s sand and gravel operation remain and are part of Kingstowne Park in the Fairfax County Park system. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Living there: Kingstowne is bordered by Franconia Road to the north, Beulah Street to the west, Kingstowne Village Parkway to the south and South Van Dorn Street to the east.

In the past six months, six single-family homes have been sold, ranging from a 1,930-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bathroom property for $525,000 to a 3,844-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom property for $824,999. During that time, 68 townhouses sold, ranging from a two-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $335,000 to a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $649,000. In the same period, 30 condos were sold, ranging from a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit for $230,000 to a two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit for $392,000.

There are 13 homes for sale, ranging from a 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo for $287,900 to a 3,729 square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family house for $714,950.

Schools: Lane Elementary, Mark Twain Intermediate, Edison High and Hayfield Secondary. Hayfield includes both intermediate and high schools in the same building.

Transit: The Franconia-Springfield Metro station is a mile west of the community. The Van Dorn Metro station is one mile north. The Fairfax Connector’s Bus 231 runs counterclockwise around Kingstowne; Bus 232 runs clockwise. Fairfax Connector Bus 322 goes to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station. Fairfax Connector Bus 321 goes to the Van Dorn Metro station and then the Pentagon.

Crime: According to the Fairfax County Police Department, there were two robberies, four burglaries and one auto theft during the past six months in Kingstowne Zip code 22315.