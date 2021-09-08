Two families with younger children echo the sentiments of the longtime residents. Real estate agent Karen Ringo and her architect husband, Cory, loved the interplay among windows, skylights, sliding glass doors and outdoor spaces, and even critters (foxes, deer, raccoons and more). They moved from an industrial condo building in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington nearly four years ago. At 5,000 square feet, their five-bedroom, five-bathroom house has room to grow for their daughters, ages 5 and 7. The house has plenty of retro charm, including vintage Thermador ovens with push-button controls and classic mid-century pink bathroom tiles. Still, Ringo says, they’re looking forward to an extensive renovation they hope to begin early next year.