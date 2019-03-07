

The main living area features 12-foot cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and a walls of windows that opens to a backyard. (HomeVisit)

A 1959 midcentury modern in Forest Hills has gotten a fresh new look.

“It’s a midcentury modern house, with the emphasis on modern,” developer Jay Gross said. “To me, I really wanted to put a modern twist on the midcentury. Keep that flair.”

The house was originally designed by architect David Daumit, whose work included four Washington synagogues and Norbeck Country Club. It had all the characteristics found in homes of that style — a low-pitched roof, large glass windows and changes in elevation, such as a sunken living room and small steps to the bedrooms.

The house was built for William and Mildred Miller. William Miller was a longtime Washington physician who had a private practice for more than 60 years. He died in 2000. His daughters, Marcy Miller and Sherry Miller Goodman, remember him treating many neighborhood children who arrived at their door with scraped knees and other childhood injuries. Goodman also recalled their neighbors at the time behind the house, a convent for members of the Religious of Perpetual Adoration order.

“When we were growing up, the nuns often would be singing outside in the evenings a la ‘Sound of Music,’ ” Goodman wrote in an email. “And sometimes would be outside playing badminton while dressed in habits.”



When Gross bought the house from the Miller estate, he was struck by its southern exposure and the amount of privacy it afforded.

“The way the lots around it are formed, it’s like a little niche,” he said. “When you are in the backyard, you really have almost complete privacy, which is fairly unusual to find in the city.”

But he knew the house would need extensive work to make it work for today’s living. The exterior was perked up by painting the brick white, the trim black and the entry door sunshine yellow. Inside, steel beams were added, and walls removed to create an open floor plan. The sunken living room was done away with, but the few steps to the bedrooms were kept.

Walnut accents on the kitchen island, media wall, and the dividing wall between the entry and the dining area warm the space. Ceramic tile surrounds the gas fireplace. A wall of windows at the back of the house overlooks a patio that extends the living space.



The backyard has bluestone patios on two levels. (HomeVisit)

The spacious lower level, which also opens to an outdoor patio, includes a large recreation area, wet bar, two bathrooms, a bedroom and den.

“The house was well suited for parties,” Goodman wrote, “and it looks as if it has been updated to suit that purpose for its next owners.”

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,100-square foot house is listed at $2.7 million.