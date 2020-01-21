Under the residential floors, Seven|H has retail and other commercial space on the lower level and the first and second floors.

“There were five original buildings here,” said John Lastuvka, vice president of development for Rock Creek Property Group, which is doing the project with Cornerstone Development Group.

“Clearly, we demolished them but were able to keep a portion of the façade, some of the old brick,” Lastuvka said.

Transit screen: The lobby will have a package room and a transit screen listing bus and streetcar schedules. An entry-control system called Latch will enable residents to use their phones to give building access to a pet sitter or a housecleaner. “Latch will act like your personal concierge,” said Audrey Snow, sales manager with Urban Pace, which is handling sales.

Jordann Wine, a local artist, was commissioned to paint a mural in the lobby.

Nnamdi Moh signed a contract to buy a unit late last year. He moved to the District in June but began house hunting eight months before that. “I was looking to move into an area where a lot of development is going on and hoping to get a nice return on my investment down the road,” Moh said. “In particular, I wanted a new-build and certain finish details.”

Moh said that he looked at and liked Seven|H’s renderings and finishes and was encouraged by the amount of development nearby. “I looked at the drawings and hit the ‘I believe button.’ It’s not typical to not look at a model, but I liked what I saw and just pulled the trigger.”

Alicia Romano and Chris Watson live around the corner, at Sixth and I streets, in a one-bedroom unit. They’ve been married for nearly five years and are starting to think about having a family. It seemed that one of the larger Seven|H units would be just right for them.

They bought a penthouse, which is almost double the size of their current home. “We don’t plan on changing anything,” Romano said. “That’s another reason we liked this building. Since we bought early, we could customize the inside a bit so now we can just move in. A lot of the stuff in the building is modern, but it also seems organic and we like the feel of it.”

They said they loved their outdoor terrace and the bike storage on every floor. “We bike a lot,” Watson said. “Between the two of us, we have four bikes. Where we live now, we’re usually too lazy to take our bikes down to the garage so they sit in the kitchen on weeknights. Having storage on our floor is awesome.”

Nearby: H Street is packed with restaurants, bars, cafes and small shops. Atlas Performing Arts Center, a multispace venue, offers contemporary theater and dance. Solid State Books is an independent bookstore and coffee bar. Whole Foods Market is about a minute’s walk away. Giant Food is a couple of blocks away and Trader Joe’s about a half-mile, by Union Market.

Schools: J.O. Wilson Elementary, Stuart-Hobson Middle, Eastern Senior High.

Transit: Union Station on the Red Line is the closest Metro stop and is easily reached by streetcar. Nearby traffic corridors include Florida, Maryland and New York avenues. A Capital Bikeshare station is a few blocks away.

Seven|H

646 H St. NE, Washington

There are 23 condominium residences. Nine are for sale at prices ranging from $469,900 to $1,249,900. Prospective buyers should inquire about closing incentives.

Builders: Rock Creek Property Group and Cornerstone Development Group

Features: The building has abundant sound insulation between walls. Ceiling height ranges from 9 feet 3 inches to 10 feet 3 inches. Interior doors are solid hardwood and eight feet high. Wide-plank hardwood floors are used throughout the units. Kitchens have Bosch appliances, including a gas oven, chevron-patterned marble backsplash tile and quartz waterfall counters. Full-size stacking washer and dryer are enclosed behind a door. Tubs and showers have sliding glass doors. Bathroom mirrors are halo-lit. Lighting throughout is recessed and dimmable. Atlantic Plumbing is offering parking spots for $200 a month.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 2 plus den / 1 to 3

Square-footage: 570 to 1,596

Condo association fee: $295 to $769 a month.

View model: By appointment.