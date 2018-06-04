1 of 10 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | Naylor Court Lofts in Shaw View Photos The condos are priced from $1.2 to $2.7 million. Caption The condos are priced from $1.2 to $2.7 million. The 2,870-square-foot penthouse loft is priced at $2.7 million. Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

When visitors stroll along O Street NW in the District’s Shaw neighborhood, they may not notice immediately a gray, boxy brick building that looks as if it has been part of the local scenery for as long as some of the nearby residences. A second glance at 928 O St. NW offers a glimpse of a hallway lined with round, oversize light fixtures that run between the glass front door and the glass rear door, which leads to an alley off Naylor Court.

While the building’s rectangular box blends into the Blagden Alley-Naylor Court Historic District, it also holds a collection of three new, architecturally distinctive condos known as Naylor Court Lofts.

“Designing these condos was like playing a game of Jenga,” says Brook Rose, principal of Brook Rose Development, the developer of Naylor Court Lofts. “I knew that I wanted to avoid doing a standard floor-through condo with one on each level. I wanted to design something more creative and interesting, so each unit has at least two levels.”

Rose designed the three large units with empty-nesters in mind. Each has more floor space than a typical condo, with three bedrooms and three or fourth bathrooms, and each comes with outdoor space.

The three luxury condos are dramatic but also highly practical, says Paul Pike, a senior vice president with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The condos at Naylor Court Lofts in the Shaw neighborhood are priced from $1.2 to $2.7 million. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Pike acknowledges the stiff competition for high-end condos in the District’s Georgetown, West End and Wharf neighborhoods, but he thinks buyers looking at Naylor Court Lofts want something different.

“I believe the Naylor Court buyer will be seeking a more unique home, while also wanting to feel a real connection to the Shaw neighborhood and its vibrancy,” Pike says.

One obstacle for buyers might be the price: the three condos — the Garden Loft, the Triplex Loft and the Penthouse Loft — are priced from $1.2 million to $2.7 million. The Garden Loft was purchased by the first person to preview it, before construction was complete, Pike says.

Living there: The Triplex Loft, priced at $1.8 million, has an entrance off the main hall and a private front entrance facing O Street. Porcelain slabs that resemble marble surround each of the three front doors in the main hallway, which has porcelain tile flooring that resembles slate. A mosaic tile floor in the building’s foyer is a nod to the historic homes nearbyt.

“I wanted these condos to have the simplicity of modern design but with some light industrial flavor,” Rose says.

The Triplex Loft, which is 2,085 square feet, has a private front patio and an open floor plan on the main level, where there is a box bay window with black metal trim and a sculptural white-quartz center island — near the kitchen and dining area — with an integrated white-quartz sink. This level also has a coat closet and a powder room.

A custom staircase leads to the upper level, where a den or media room is connected to the master bedroom by a sliding-glass door with three sections. The glass door is frosted on the bottom for privacy and clear on top for natural light. There is a box-bay window with a sitting areaand a large walk-in closet. The master suite also includes a bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, 10-foot-high marble walls, a glass-panel-enclosed no-threshold shower and a floating double vanity with wall-mounted fixtures.

The Triplex’s lower level has a laundry room and two more bedrooms, each with a full bathroom attached.

The Penthouse Loft, with 2,870 square feet, has a private elevator, a balcony facing O Street, a private roof terrace with city views and a dog run. This condo, priced at $2.7 million, has an entry off the main hall with two closets and access to the private elevator. Near the elevator on the second level, there is an office, a double-door closet and the laundry room. One bedroom has windows on two sides that overlook Naylor Court, with views of treetops and church spires. This bedroom has a walk-in closet, a second closet and a private full bathroom. The second bedroom has city views, a double-door closet and a private full bathroom.



The bathrooms have Restoration Hardware vanities and mirrors. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The main living level, on the third floor of the penthouse, features an open living and dining area and a kitchen set under a massive skylight and clerestory (above eyel level) windows. French doors connect the living area to a balcony high above O Street. An adjacent wall has a contemporary-style fireplace with a wall of glazed brick. The kitchen has textured gray cabinets and a sculptural white-quartz center island. This level also has a coat closet and a powder room, as well as a media room or den adjacent to the master bedroom. The bedroom has windows on two sides with city views, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a free-standing tub and a no-threshold shower. A staircase and the elevator lead to the rooftop terrace.

The Garden Level loft, already under contract, has two levels and includes a private patio with a recessed linear fireplace.

What’s nearby: “This neighborhood reminds me of Tribeca in New York, with a little more grit to it, while 14th Street is like SoHo,” Rose says.

Restaurants and coffee shops can be found in abundance on and near Blagden Alley.

“Walk out your back door from Naylor Court and in less than two minutes, through a few twists and turns of the historic alley, you’ll be seated at a Michelin-starred restaurant, the Dabney (if you can get a table), or at Unconventional Diner, one of The Washington Post’s “top 10 new restaurants of 2018’,” Pike says.

Other nearby restaurants and cafes include Convivial, Sundevich, El Sol, Espita Mezcaleria, La Colombe, the Maxwell Park wine bar, All Purpose and Buttercream Bakeshop. Also within walking distance are other restaurants in Shaw, the Union Kitchen grocery store and cafe, and a Giant supermarket.

Schools: Seaton Elementary, School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens, Cardozo Education Campus.

Transit: Residents can walk to the Mount Vernon Square/Convention Center or the Shaw Metro station for Green and Yellow line service. The neighborhood is also served by numerous bus routes.



The Penthouse Loft has a private roof terrace with city views. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)