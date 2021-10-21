“As we were planning our retirement, we were thinking, what is it that we want to do?” Sudha wrote in an email. “We both have farming backgrounds in our family, so farming is in our blood. Virginia wines were beginning to be known and respected. We liked the idea of fresh air, working outside, and being physically active, and with our passion for wine from our travels all over the world, we decided to start a vineyard and sell grapes to local wineries.”