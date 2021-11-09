Instead of walls, columns define the space. The great room has a 35-foot ceiling and a soaring wall of windows that look out on the sylvan setting and the river. It is a view that changes with the changing seasons. A large fireplace with a polished Italian marble surround anchors the room, one of eight fireplaces in the house. The dining area with a coffered ceiling and a chandelier is adjacent to the great room. In addition to the large gathering areas on the main level, there are cozy spaces for quiet conversation or contemplation throughout the home.