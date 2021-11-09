The owners had a house in the mountains in Rappahannock County but wanted a place on or close to a river because the husband is an avid fisherman. Architect Robert Wilson Mobley, who had designed their mountain retreat, found the wooded lot in McLean with direct access to the Potomac River.
Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region
Constructed by Herndon builder SugarOak in 2003, the stone-and-stucco house is built into a steep slope. Only two of the five levels are visible from the front. The basic layout of the house is a large box on the right, a medium-size box on the left and a small box connecting the two. Interior designer Linda Houghton worked with Mobley and the homeowners.
The gated entrance offers a nod to the river. An image, rendered in metal, of the Potomac and its tributaries stretches from one end of the gate to the other. A red square denotes the location of the house.
A porte-cochere extends from the entrance to the house. The foyer is flanked on one side by stairs and one of the elevators and on the other by an office and powder room. There are two elevators in the house, one on each side. The garage-side elevator goes to all five levels. The other elevator goes to every floor except the roof.
Instead of walls, columns define the space. The great room has a 35-foot ceiling and a soaring wall of windows that look out on the sylvan setting and the river. It is a view that changes with the changing seasons. A large fireplace with a polished Italian marble surround anchors the room, one of eight fireplaces in the house. The dining area with a coffered ceiling and a chandelier is adjacent to the great room. In addition to the large gathering areas on the main level, there are cozy spaces for quiet conversation or contemplation throughout the home.
On the main level, the large box — great room and dining area — is connected to the medium box — garage, stairs and second elevator — by the small box — kitchen. The spacious kitchen has a wood-burning pizza oven and a two-level island with seating and a second sink.
The owner’s suite occupies both the large and small boxes above the main level. The bedroom has a fireplace and a wall of windows. The bathroom has separate sinks, separate toilet rooms, a soaking tub and a shower. There are dressing rooms on either side of the bathroom. A sitting room is connected to the bedroom. A large family room with a beamed ceiling and wet bar is above the garage.
The uppermost level is the roof deck. A glass railing allows for unobstructed views of the surroundings. The outdoor stone fireplace offers warmth on chilly nights.
The secondary bedrooms are on the floor below the main level. The three bedrooms each have a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. The 1,000-bottle wine room, media room and laundry room are also on this floor.
The lowest level has an indoor endless swimming pool and a sauna. The fly-tying room has a secure firearms safe. A secondary garage for boat and tractor storage is also on this floor.
A paved path that turns to gravel partway down leads to the river. The five-acre lot abuts Fairfax County’s Scott’s Run Nature Preserve and has about 60 feet of waterfront.
The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 11,508-square-foot house is listed at just under $7 million.
Listing: 7022 Green Oak Dr., McLean, Va.
Listing agent: Andy Walsh, SugarOak Realty
Previous House of the Week: Renovated Georgetown rowhouse on market for $4.6 million