“I get a little feel of country here, but we’re still within five or six minutes of the major grocery stores,” she said.

Davies also liked the fact that the community does not have a homeowners association. The town of Leesburg handles trash and recycling, plows and maintains the streets, and provides water and sewer service.

“I don’t like to be told what colors of Christmas lights we have to have [or] what I can and can’t put in my yard,” she said. “I feel like everybody here in Country Club takes care of their lots, and if you can’t, someone will come and help you.”

Meg Burke, a real estate professional in the area since 2000, said the lack of a homeowners association is appealing to many buyers.

“There aren’t very many communities that don’t have an HOA, especially not in town,” she said.

Other selling features are that “it’s an established neighborhood, so the yards can feel quite private, because it has bigger trees,” Burke said. “And yet it’s still in the town limits and within walking distance of downtown.”

The neighborhood’s proximity to the Dulles Greenway, a major commuter route, is also a plus, she said.

Cindi Else, who moved to the community with her family in 2002, said she fell in love with the neighborhood immediately.

“It was so quaint, and the trees were grown,” Else said. “We wanted an older home in a well-established community. And it’s just beautiful.”

The neighborhood dates to 1968, when Loudoun County approved plans to build an 18-hole golf course on a dairy farm south of Leesburg, surrounded by a community of home sites to be developed by Tuscarora.

That year marked the opening of the golf course and the construction of the first home in Leesburg Country Club. The neighborhood was built out slowly over the next two decades, and was annexed by Leesburg in 1984. Some newer homes have been built on empty lots, one as recently as 2018.

All the homes are single-family, detached houses, including two-story Colonials, split-levels, ramblers and custom homes. The neighborhood has a mix of young families and longtime residents.

The golf course, which operated for more than 50 years on a semipublic basis, closed in September. The Leesburg Town Council is reviewing a developer’s proposal to build 96 townhouses on about 13 acres near the old clubhouse and donate the remaining 129 acres of open space to a nonprofit or governmental agency.

Leesburg Country Club resident Fred Lillis, a retired physician, would like to see the open space remain a golf course.

“I think it should be kept open,” he said. “It would be hard to leave it fallow unless it became the Leesburg arboretum.”

Proximity to downtown Leesburg was a draw for Lillis when he moved to the neighborhood with his wife, Judy, and their family in 1978. During snowstorms, he could walk to his office and the old Loudoun hospital near downtown.

“It was a great neighborhood for kids,” he said, recalling how his children would explore the woods that line the golf course and camp in a treehouse along Tuscarora Creek, which winds through the neighborhood.

Judy Lillis said that she had envisioned a more rural lifestyle when they moved to the area from Oregon.

“We said we’d give [Country Club] two years,” she said. “Here it is, 40 years later — and we’re still here.”

Living there: Leesburg Country Club is bordered by the Leesburg Estates neighborhood and golf course to the north; Route 15 to the east; the Linden Hill, Greenway Farms and Woodlea Manor communities to the south; and a steep, wooded hill to the west.

Over the past year, according to Burke, the average sales price for homes in the neighborhood was $467,500, ranging from a rambler with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for $393,000 to a hilltop house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms on more than four acres for $740,000.

There is one home on the market, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house selling for $549,990.

Schools: Catoctin Elementary, J.L. Simpson Middle, and Loudoun County High.

Transit: The community’s main thoroughfare, Country Club Drive, opens on to Route 15 about a half-mile south of the Route 7 Bypass and two miles south of Leesburg’s downtown historic district. From the entrance to the community, it is about one mile to the Dulles Greenway and the W&OD Trail, and four miles to a park-and-ride lot for Loudoun County commuter buses.

