“We design and build toward the end user,” said Beck Vissat, a principal at 10Square Development, the company that built the Lofton. “For the Lofton, it’s the first-time home buyer who may be renting and buying their first condo. Maybe it’s someone who has a one-bedroom condo who is upgrading to a two-bedroom.”
Park View’s location in Northwest Washington is just north of Howard University, with Georgia Avenue serving as its central thoroughfare. The neighborhood is just west of the extensive grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, also known as the Soldiers’ Home, where Abraham Lincoln and three other U.S. presidents spent time at what is now known as President Lincoln’s Cottage.
“I feel a lot of potential in Park View,” said Vissat, who described the neighborhood as “gaining steam for the last couple of years.”
The Lofton units still for sale include two that are on one level: 102, with 659 square feet, a bedroom and a bathroom; and 001, with 761 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private patio. A two-level unit, 302, with 889 square feet, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a powder room.
The building doesn’t have community amenities. Zoned parking is available on the street. According to Jennifer Felix, sales manager, with Urban Pace, the location has an “almost a perfect Walk Score of 96.”
For buyers trying to get a handle on what’s happening with the current condo market in D.C., Vissat has an explanation rooted in basic economics.
“It’s on fire right now,” he said. “There’s an inventory shortage across the board. But it’s also extremely competitive because you have a lot of people bringing product to market.”
The sales and marketing staff said that they think they’ve brought the right product to the right location at the right time and that things are only going to get better in an area of the city that’s been keeping quiet for years.
“Park View is a vibrant and friendly neighborhood with numerous restaurants, bars and parks,” Felix said “And it’s close to three Metros.”
Schools: Bruce-Monroe Elementary at Park View, MacFarland Middle School, Roosevelt High School
Transit: The Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metrorail station is a half-mile north; the Shaw- Howard University station, a mile south; and the Columbia Heights station, a half-mile west. There are bus stops nearby on Georgia Avenue, Irving Street and Sherman Avenue.
Nearby: MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Bruce Monroe Community Park, Howard University, the Armed Forces Retirement Home, including President Lincoln’s Cottage.
The Lofton
3117 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
Ten condos have been built; three are still for sale. Prices are $449,900, $499,900 and $599,900.
Builder: 10Square Development
Features: In the kitchen, look for quartz countertops, paneled dishwashers and refrigerators, gas ranges and LED lighting. The bathrooms offer a mix of porcelain and mosaic tiling with matte black fixtures. All units have tankless water heaters.
Bedrooms / bathrooms: 1 or 2/1 or 2.
Square-footage: 659, 761 and 889 for remaining units.
Condo fees: $176 to $208 a month.
Contact: Jennifer Felix 202-853-1784 or Desiree Blackstone 202-503-8560