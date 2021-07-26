Prospective homeowners “love the neighborhood,” said Tumi Demuren, a real estate agent with the Jason Martin Group at RLAH Real Estate, who added that they are also enthusiastic about nearby H Street and Ivy City.
Demuren, whose father, Taiwo Demuren, is the developer, said, “This project is in the middle of two very hot neighborhoods, and Trinidad is seeing a boom in condos and single-family home sales.”
Benjamin Bynum recently bought a unit with outdoor deck space after house hunting online for several months during the pandemic. “I was looking in the District, and I wanted some outside space,” he said. He said that the space he’s getting works for him and that “it has a view of the [Washington] monument and the Capitol.”
The building has 45 one- to three-bedroom units, with one or two bathrooms. There are several model homes available to tour, including a furnished one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit.
The one-bedroom model unit has a foyer decorated with artwork, giving it a small gallery feel, and a coat closet. Around a corner, the unit opens into the open-plan kitchen, dining area and living room.
The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, with gray backsplash and white cabinetry above the white countertops and darker cabinets below. The table in the dining area has unobstructed views of what’s outside the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room.
A door in a far corner of the living room opens into the bedroom, which has a large window and a double-door walk-in closet. The hall bathroom has beige ceramic walls, a tub and a shower.
For buyers looking for something smaller, the building has studio apartments. Other options include two-bedroom units with the larger bedroom at one end and a slightly smaller one at the other, both with ample closet space. These units have two bathrooms, one with a tub and the other with a shower stall. The building also has four three-bedroom units.
The building has five spacious penthouses, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private rooftop deck. A model penthouse has bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit, a large living room next to an eat-in kitchen and sliding glass doors that open to the rooftop deck and a grassy area.
The condos, Demuren said, all have wood floors, a smart thermostat and a touch-screen intercom system with audio and video. Units are illuminated by natural light and recessed lighting.
In addition to elevators, La Demuren Vue’s amenities include indoor and outdoor parking (for sale), a charging station for electric cars, a fitness station, a dog-washing station and bike racks.
The building also has private rooftop-deck space available for sale to residents who don’t live in penthouses, with the same sweeping views of the Washington Monument, the Capitol, RFK Stadium (for the time being) and Catholic University. The roof can be reached by taking an elevator ride and then walking up a flight of stairs.
Bynum said he was moving from Dupont Circle, in Northwest, because living there became cost-prohibitive.
“I’ve never lived in Northeast before, but I’m excited to be in a new up-and-coming area, Bynum said. “You get to know your neighborhood, then you move someplace else in the same city and it’s a complete starting over again.”
He described Trinidad as “a walkable area” with “two new grocery stores nearby.” He also said that he likes that his new home is near the U.S. National Arboretum and that bike-share stations are nearby. He doesn’t own a car and enjoys biking everywhere in all seasons.
Schools: Wheatley Education Campus for elementary and middle school, Dunbar High.
Transit: Metro’s stop at Union Station and its NoMa-Gallaudet U station, both on the Red Line, are within walking distance.
Nearby: The H Street corridor, with its choices for dining, shopping and entertainment; Hechinger Mall; and the U.S. National Arboretum.
La Demuren Vue
1028 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington
Prices for the condos range from $163,000 to $635,000.
Builder: Taiwo Demuren
Features: The units feature high ceilings, wood floors, stainless-steel appliances, front-loading washer and dryer, smart thermostat and touch-screen intercom with audio and video. Penthouses have private rooftop-deck space. Rooftop-deck space is also available for sale to residents who don’t live in penthouses.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 1 to 2
Square-footage: 356 to 910
Condominium fee: $114.79 to $304.44 per month
Contact: Tumi Demuren, the Jason Martin Group, 240-286-4530 or lademurenvue.com.