

Condos at the Caroline in Logan Circle are priced from $1.695 million to $2.595 million. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Kevin D. Anderson, a real estate and tax lawyer, knows Washington’s Logan Circle well.

“I’ve lived in Logan Circle for most of the past 27 years, long before the development that transformed 14th Street,” Anderson said. “I’m renting at the Hepburn [apartments in Northwest Washington] right now and want to get back into owning a home in Logan Circle.”

Anderson considered buying a renovated property or a property to remodel himself, but he eventually chose a newly constructed, four-level condo unit with a roof deck at the Caroline on R Street NW. The Caroline, named for the daughter of one of the developers, comprises three rowhouses, at 1309, 1311 and 1313 R St., each of which contains two multilevel condo units. The property is less than a block from the restaurants and nightlife of 14th Street.

“The Caroline is not a cookie-cutter condo,” Anderson said. “It has lots of character and elements preserved from the original buildings, plus it’s got the atmosphere of a small building since there are only six condos.”

[Condo living with walkability — in the Tysons area of Fairfax County]

Two developers — Matt Shkor, principal of Potomac Construction Group, and Greg Brennan, founder of the Brennan Group — collaborated on the Caroline, whose units are priced from $1.695 million to $2.595 million.

“Greg and I had both looked at the property, which included two buildings that had each been a bed-and-breakfast with an empty lot in between,” Shkor said. “Combining the properties gave us about 14,000 square feet to work with, which meant this was more than just a standard rowhouse conversion.”

1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | The Caroline in Northwest Washington View Photos The condo units are priced from $1.695 million to $2.595 million. Caption The condo units are priced from $1.695 million to $2.595 million. Benjamin C Tankersley Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Modern and classic design: The two original 1895 rowhouses — each with a renovated interior and a restored exterior — bookend a new building that Shkor said was designed to complement their French modern design.

“We staggered the heights of the buildings for a greater sense of privacy, especially on the roof decks,” Shkor said. “We wanted to make these homes feel like a quiet place to get away and escape the city but still see the skyline.”

MRJ Design Group did the interior design for the Caroline. French lighting and other modern fixtures blend with classically paneled walls and elaborate moldings. The units have open floor plans and center island kitchens with marble counters and fully integrated appliances.

What Shkor calls the “crown jewel” of the Caroline, Unit 2 at 1313 R St. NW, is priced at $2.595 million. It has direct elevator access to both levels, and it has a roof deck.

Anderson said he is confident that his unit — in the new building, at 1311 — will at least maintain its value because of the proximity to 14th Street NW and Logan Circle. “Even if the value doesn’t increase a lot, as properties may in some upcoming neighborhoods, I have a comfort level buying in a neighborhood I know so well,” Anderson said.

[In downtown Bethesda, a new condominium has a rooftop with a view]

High-end finishes: The two units at 1309 R St. share a common front entrance that has a black and white marble floor and black and white wallpaper with a sort of paisley design.

On its main level, Unit 1, priced at $1.695 million, has a bay window facing R Street and, at the back, floor-to-ceiling windows that face a balcony. The balcony acts as a landing for two sets of stairs: a spiral staircase that descends from Unit 2 to the balcony and a staircase that leads down to the secured parking pad behind the building. The stairs provide access to the rear entrances for the building’s two units.



The kitchen has marble counters, a deep stainless-steel sink, a marble backsplash, high-end stainless-steel appliances and sleek black cabinets. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

At the center of Unit 1’s main level is the kitchen. Concealed in the cabinetry, along with the refrigerator door, are doors to a pantry, a closet and a powder room. The kitchen has marble counters, a deep stainless-steel sink, a marble backsplash, high-end stainless-steel appliances and sleek black cabinets. The center island includes additional storage and the dishwasher.

The bay window at the front of the unit can be used as dining space, and the back of the unit has room for a living area and entertaining. The unit has herringbone-patterned white oak flooring, multilayered moldings and trim around the windows.

A wood staircase with custom metal railings and balusters leads to Unit 1’s partially sunk lower level, which has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. This level also has a closet with a washer and dryer. Each bathroom has natural stonework and custom vanities. The master bathroom has a free-standing soaking tub and an oversize glass-enclosed shower. The master suite has a sliding glass door to a small patio.

Unit 2 at 1309, the upper-level residence, is priced at $1.995 million. The front door opens into the middle of the open floor plan, which is similar to Unit 1’s. A bay window and another window face R Street from the dining area. The kitchen is at the center of the unit. At the back, the living area has floor-to-ceiling windows, and there is a small deck with stairs that lead to the parking pad.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. A front bedroom has two closets and a private door into the hall bathroom. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets, two windows and a pocket door to the marble bathroom, which has a free-standing tub and a separate shower.

This unit also has an 800-square-foot roof deck, reached by a wood staircase. The roof deck has built-in benches and three areas for sitting and dining.

What’s nearby: Residents can walk to the Studio Theatre, the Source Theatre and the Black Cat nightclub.They can grocery shop at Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market. They can shop for household items at Miss Pixie’s, Home Rule, Salt & Sundry, West Elm, Room & Board, and Mitchell & Gold. They can dine at dozens of restaurants, including Le Diplomate, Pearl Dive Oyster Palace, Estadio, Ghibellina and El Centro D.F. There are numerous bars nearby. Logan Circle is convenient for dog-walking and relaxing. Dupont Circle, U Street and the Shaw neighborhood are within walking distance for additional restaurants, shops, music venues and more.

Schools: Garrison Elementary, Cardozo Education Campus.

Transit: Numerous Metrobus routes and the DC Circulator bus serve the neighborhood. Metrorail stations within a mile include U Street and Shaw-Howard University on the Green and Yellow lines and Dupont Circle on the Red Line.



The balcony acts as a landing for two sets of stairs: a spiral staircase that descends from Unit 2 to the balcony and a staircase that leads down to the secured parking pad behind the building. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)