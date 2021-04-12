The location, between the Logan Circle and Shaw neighborhoods, provides easy access to both, said Lindsay Reishman, senior vice president of Compass. “The Metro, award-winning restaurants and great nightlife are right outside your doorstep,” he said.

One parking spot is available for purchase for $40,000. The building doesn’t offer much in the way of amenities beyond its location, and condo fees range from $160 to $312 a month, depending on the unit’s size.

The area’s urban character helped sell Allison Walker, 33, who works as a quality engineer. Walker said she is living in a studio apartment in D.C.’s West End neighborhood after moving from Arlington, Va., about a year ago.

“I ended up falling in love with the city life,” she said, “and wanted to buy a condo here.”

Walker started her hunt in January. “I was looking,” she said, “for something in a convenient location that was new construction so that it would be both low-maintenance and have the modern design elements I was looking for.”

Although the Morley looks on the outside like a Federal-style red brick townhouse, the development company, Lock 7, wanted modern interiors, with open floor plans, recessed lighting and a contemporary feel.

Seven of the nine units — and five of the six still available — have one bedroom and one bathroom. One available unit has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The Morley units “get lots of light and offer sophisticated finishes,” Reishman says. The design details in the units were another attraction for Walker.

“I was immediately drawn to the bright and open layout of my unit, and the wonderful attention to detail,” she said, “including the white oak floors, two skylights, the chevron tile backsplash in the kitchen, stunning white cabinets, and a charming little balcony. It feels like I truly got everything I was hoping to find in a condo.”

The start of Shaw’s 21st-century transformation is generally pegged to the building of the new convention center, which opened in 2003. Then the Watha T. Daniel-Shaw Library opened in 2010, and the historical Howard Theatre was renovated in 2012.

And new life has come to the Logan Circle neighborhood as commerce has picked up along 14th Street.

“I can’t wait to walk my dog around the neighborhood,” Walker said. “Logan Circle has really amazing proximity to everything including Whole Foods, coffee shops, good restaurants and shopping.”

She shouldn’t have long to wait. Move-ins are expected to start this month.

Schools: Seaton Elementary, School Without Walls at Francis Stevens Middle School, Cardozo Education Campus (middle and high).

Transit: Mount Vernon Square-Seventh Street, on the Green and Yellow lines, is the closest Metro station. Various bus routes serve 11th and 13th streets NW.

Nearby: Logan Circle, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Whole Foods, Giant Food, and Le Diplomate, Convivial and Dabney restaurants.

The Morley

1313 11th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

There are nine condo units; three are under contract. Prices range from $349,000 to $799,000.

Developer: Lock 7

Features: Units have front-load washers and dryers. Bathrooms have marble and porcelain tile on floors and walls. The lobby has an area for mail and package delivery with a controlled-entry system. Kitchens have cultured quartz countertops, a movable island with a hardwood top, Bosch stainless-steel appliances and a natural gas cooktop. Kitchen sinks are cast iron, and the pullout faucets with spray are by Moen.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 1 or 2/1

Condominium fee: $160 to $312 a month.

Square-footage: 509 to 1,014