The building is a block east of the Shaw-Howard University Metrorail station and on the same block as the Howard Theatre, at Wiltberger and T streets. “We’re tucked away on a quiet street, but you have the city right there,” said Jennifer Felix of Urban Pace, which is handling showings and sales.

The first sale was made to Jeff Mead, 64, a retired IT professional. Mead had thought about moving for quite a while, then actively searched for two months before deciding to make the short jump from Logan Circle to Shaw.

“I like the urban environment,” Mead said. “I have never really wanted to move back to the suburbs, where I grew up, and really like the activity and convenience of the city. There’s always something going on, so even though I am living alone, I don’t feel isolated.”

AD

AD

The building has a Walk Score rating of 99 out of 100 and will have a green roof.

The Adora’s outdoor features, including his unit’s private terrace, were a major selling point, Mead said. Because he is retired and spending so much time at home, especially since the pandemic struck, “I missed having a real outdoor space,” he said. “My Logan Circle condo does have a small private balcony. Even though I can get outside, it looks out at a parking lot, so the view isn’t very inviting.”

The Adora offers views that include the U.S. Capitol, the Library of Congress, the Washington Monument and Union Station.

According to Felix, six of the nine units have private terraces, including the building’s three penthouses. The penthouse level also has a common area with a clubroom and outdoor grilling. The five-story building has ground-floor retail, office space on the second and third levels, and the residences on levels four and five. All levels are under construction.

Mead’s condo, the model unit, is finished, but he can’t close the deal or legally live in the until at least half the units are sold. The other eight units are currently available. The building is pet-friendly and has an indoor bike storage room.

AD

AD

Mead said he is convinced that he made the right choice.

“The first time I walked into the unit, I was wowed by all the light streaming in,” he said. “The bedrooms are both spacious, and each one has an en suite bath.”

Mead said he looked “at a bunch of other places,” including townhouses, townhouses being converted to condos and other condominium buildings, smaller than Adora. “Nothing really gave me everything the Adora offers,” he said.

Schools: Cleveland Elementary, Cardoza Education Campus (middle and high)

Transit: The nearest Metrorail station is Shaw-Howard University, on the Green and Yellow lines. Rhode Island Avenue is a major traffic carrier. The neighborhood is served by a number of bus routes.

AD

The Adora

1827 Wiltberger St. NW, Washington

The building will have nine units, eight of which are under construction. The model unit is finished and has been sold. Prices range from $950,000 to $1.65 million.

AD

Builder: Old City Development Group

Features: All of the units offer wide-plank hardwood flooring, nine-foot-high ceilings, LED lighting, white granite countertops, ITALKRAFT kitchens and Thermador appliances. Common areas include a rooftop terrace, with gas grills and a clubroom. Condo fees cover gas, water, sewer and parking, as well as snow and trash removal and common-area maintenance.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 2 or 3

Square-footage: 915 to 1,700

Condo association fee: 45 cents per square foot, on average.