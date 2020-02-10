“While the existing building is not technically a registered historic property, it certainly has a unique traditional façade,” Linam said. “So we provided a design for the building expansion that offers a slightly more modern take, but also remains contextual and respectful of the existing building proportions and character.”

AD

AD

District Quarters — co-founded by cousins Lindsay Reishman, who focuses on real estate, and Ben Dorrier, who focuses on construction — bought and renovated the property. The Reishman Group, operating under the umbrella of the Compass real estate company, is handling sales.

Nine spacious units occupy the building’s three floors, with two residential units — in addition to commercial space — on the first floor, four on the second and three on the third. “They all get a lot of light because the building is on a corner,” said Reishman, senior vice president of the Reishman Group. “Four units have private roof terraces that are enormous and offer great views across the city.”

Units 201 and 203: The entrance to a furnished model unit, 201, is at one end of a large open-plan space that has the kitchen and a combined living and dining area. The entrance door is next to the kitchen. At the far end, off to one side, is a den that could be set up as an office, a playroom, a TV lounge or a guest room.

Opposite the den is the smaller of two bedrooms and a bathroom. Next to the kitchen is the larger bedroom, which comes with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

AD

AD

Unit 203 has three levels, with the combined living-dining area and kitchen on the building’s second floor, two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third, and a large terrace on the roof.

The entrance door opens to a small hallway that, in turn, leads to the open-plan kitchen and living-dining area. There is a powder room near the door and a large bay window on the far side of the living-dining area.

Upstairs, each of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet, and one has an en suite bathroom. Up some more stairs, there is the large roof deck with far-reaching, 360-degree views made possible, in part, by restrictions on building height in the District.

AD

Nearby:Reishman said the building is well situated for shopping and dining in Northwest Washington. “You can get to all the cool restaurants in Petworth,” he said, as well as the many restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores on 14th Street.

AD

A Whole Foods Market under construction on Sherman Avenue “will be a big boost to the neighborhood,” Reishman said. And the neighborhood already has a Giant Food in the 1300 block of Park Road.

Call Your Mother, a deli at Georgia Avenue and Lamont Street, had customers lined up around the corner and down the block at 11 a.m. on a recent Saturday. And at Walls of Books, an innovative bookstore of Georgia Avenue, you can buy a book, read it, bring it back and get 50 percent of the price in store credit toward your next purchase.

AD

Schools: Tubman Elementary, Columbia Heights Education Campus (middle), Cardozo Education Campus (high).

Transit: The building is roughly equidistant from two Metro stations: Columbia Heights and Georgia Avenue/Petworth, both on the Green and Yellow lines. Nearby commercial and traffic corridors include Georgia Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue, Michigan Avenue, and 14th and 16th streets.

AD

770Park

770 Park Rd. NW, Washington

Nine condominium units are for sale, ranging in price from $699,000 to $949,000.

Builder: District Quarters

Features: All the units contain the following elements — UltraCraft Shaker kitchen cabinets, Calacatta Laza quartz and Arctic white marble counters, Bosch stainless-steel appliances, Carrara marble tile, porcelain pedestal bathroom sinks, a soaking tub and stacked washer-dryer. Eight parking spots are for sale, at $35,000 each, first come, first served.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 2 plus den / 2 or 3

Square-footage: 1,254 to 1,633

Condominium association fee: $126 to $168 a month

View model: By appointment