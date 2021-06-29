In February 2020, the couple toured a four-bedroom Colonial in the Foxvale Farm neighborhood of Great Falls, Va. They knew immediately that house, with a big backyard that backs up to 55 acres of parkland, was for them, but it already had an offer on it. Wasting no time, the couple, who had lost out on two other houses, submitted a contract the same afternoon. This time, the house was theirs. They moved into the house in March 2020, and despite pandemic restrictions, met lots of neighbors because everyone was home and frequently outside.