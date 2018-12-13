1 of 10 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Where We Live | Edgewater, Md. View Photos This waterfront community in Anne Arundel County offers affordability with a view. Caption This waterfront community in Anne Arundel County offers affordability with a view. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

There are two subjects in Edgewater, Md., that bring a smile, and they’re staples in this town — crab cakes and football.

Whether it’s the Washington Redskins or the Baltimore Ravens or the locally known crab cakes from the Edgewater Restaurant, these are good topics of conversation. “Crab cakes and football, that’s what Maryland does,” said Nick Chisolm, a resident of Edgewater for the past nine years.

Mayo Road is the main drag through Edgewater. “This is the place that keeps Edgewater beating,” added 23-year resident Randy Laughey, pointing to the Edgewater Restaurant and the local businesses lining the street. The side streets are dotted with ­single-family houses in an affordable range.

“The Edgewater Restaurant has the best crab cake, hands down,” said Amber Dawson, who moved from nearby Annapolis to Edgewater three years ago to escape the high city taxes across the South River. Fred Goodson, a resident of 40 years, had another favorite on the Edgewater Restaurant menu. “Seafood platter, the jumbo crab meat, it’s the bomb,” he said.

Nick Brown stopped in at the Waterman’s Tavern across the street on his way to the Redskins-Dallas Cowboys football game at FedEx Field, about 30 minutes away. He had season tickets. “All the places around here have local sports on the TV,” he said. Another hot spot is Blair’s London Towne Pub, which has a crooked floor that adds to the character. “Just sinking into that South River sand,” said Laughey.





Living on the water: J.J. Fegan is an agent with Re/Max Leading Edge who grew up in the area and still lives there. So he’s experienced the flavor of the area for more than 40 years. “There is definitely a uniqueness about it,” he said. Communities he’s done business in include Woodland Beach, Londontown, Selby on the Bay and Chestnut Hill, where he lives. While the waterfront houses are priced in the $900,000 range, “you can get a decent house in town for $250,000 to $300,000,” he said.

Being on the South River close to the Chesapeake Bay is a big draw, and for the houses not on the water, there are a lot of trailered boats parked in the driveway, and slip privileges are an attraction to other communities.

Fegan recently sold a 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on the water for $999,000; a four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape Cod that was not on the water for $295,000; and a fixer-upper for $265,000.

Some properties on the water come with “riparian rights” pertaining to the ownership and use of the waterfront.

The South River Youth Sports Association, which plays a big role with children and teens in Edgewater, offers football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse. Fegan was a coach for the group. “They have a phenomenal program, keeps kids out of trouble,” Fegan said.

Recreation and tourism: Londontown Road, a prominent road through the community, ends at the Historic London Town site on the South River. In the 1800s, it was a port where many came through while boating through the bay, and a ferry operated by town went across the river. A bridge was finally constructed in the 1870s, eliminating the need for a ferry.

Visitors can tour the William Brown House, the Lord Mayor’s Tenement House, a replica of a carpenter’s shop, the visitors center, the gardens, an 18th-century tobacco barn and a pier that juts out into the South River.



The Edgewater Restaurant is famous for its crabcakes. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Living there: Edgewater is surrounded on three sides by the South River and Central Avenue (Route 214) to the southwest.

Since the fall, 58 homes have been sold in Edgewater, ranging from a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,908-square-foot residence for $134,400 to a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,622-square-foot residence for $1,500,000.

There are 125 houses on the market, ranging from a three-bedroom, one-bath split-level for $185,000 to five-bedroom, five-bath waterfront house for 2,900,000.

Schools: Edgewater, Central and Mayo Elementary; Central Middle; and South River High.

Transit: Annapolis Transit’s Gold Route serves Edgewater. By car, Route 2 goes through Edgewater and across the South River into Annapolis.

Crime: From April 1 through Sept. 30, there were two robberies, three rapes, 79 assaults, 16 breaking-and-entering reports, one auto theft and 10 trespassing violations in Edgewater, according to the Anne Arundel County police.