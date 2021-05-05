But before the national retail chains such as Starbucks set up shop along Wilson and Clarendon boulevards, thousands of Vietnamese refugees escaped the aftermth of the Vietnam War and relocated to the neighborhood, colloquially known at the time as Little Saigon. By the mid-1970s, 15 percent of the Vietnamese refugee community in the United States lived in the Washington area, according to an Arlington County cultural preservation project. Those who settled here had connections to the U.S. government or knew someone who did.