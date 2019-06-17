

Tallyn Ridge, a new development in Frederick, Md., has 62 single-family houses by Miller and Smith. Thirty-five have sold. Drees Homes is also selling single-family houses at the development. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Teachers Dan and Lauren Mulcahy were impressed with the flowing spaces on the main level of the Miller and Smith model home at Tallyn Ridge, a new community in Frederick, Md. “We like to entertain and like that the spaces are big and open, and you can see everybody from the kitchen and great room,” said Dan Mulcahy, 35.

But what clinched their decision to buy was a flex space near the front door called the “gathering room.”

“As soon as we walked in, I knew it would be my Christmas tree room,” said Lauren Mulcahy, 33. “When the holidays are over, we use it as an office and a chill-out space for our two kids. It’s another space to flow into.”

The Mulcahys and their sons — Grayson, now 5, and Lucca, 2 — were among the first families to move into the hilltop community of townhouses and detached homes. Miller and Smith is responsible for 62 of the single-family houses and has sold 35. (Another builder at Tallyn Ridge, Drees Homes, is also selling single-family houses.)

Three of the Miller and Smith houses for sale, not including the model home, are ready for immediate occupancy.

Miller and Smith has 27 single-family homes for sale, with one floor plan starting at $429,990 and the other at $444,990.

Two floor plans are available. With a base price of $429,990, the Arcadia I has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage at the rear of the house. The larger Arcadia II, starting at $444,990, has a similar floor plan but with the garage at the front. Both offer the option of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The only model home shows off many of the upgrades possible in the Arcadia I. From the porch, the front door opens to a small foyer flanked by a coat closet and a powder room. The dining space on one side of the entranceway is across from the gathering room, which is furnished as an optional study with French doors.

A small butler’s pantry is set between the dining room and the kitchen. Stainless-steel GE appliances, maple cabinets and a granite-topped island come standard in the kitchen. One of the options is to enlarge the island from about 4 by 6 feet to 5 by 8 feet, as was done in the model home.

“We didn’t do it because it would have monopolized a huge chunk of space in the middle of the room,” Dan Mulcahy said. Instead, the Mulcahys opted for such upgrades as hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the great room and extra windows.



The open-plan kitchens offer standard stainless-steel GE appliances, maple cabinets with recessed panels and granite countertops with undermount sinks. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Lots of room for family: The great room adjoins the kitchen and, in the model home, has been extended three feet with windows on either side of the fireplace. Next to this space is the family foyer, a small mudroom leading to the garage and backyard.

The staircase is between the great room and gathering room, with a flight leading down to the basement. In the model home, the lower level is staged as a game area, with a bar and a TV lounge, and includes the optional bathroom.

On the second floor, a hallway leads past laundry and linen closets to two bedrooms at the front. One bedroom has its own bathroom. The other shares a bathroom with a third bedroom. The shared bathroom is connected by a door to the bedroom on either side. Both bathroom arrangements are optional.

The standard floor plan positions a laundry room between the two front bedrooms and provides a hallway-accessible bathroom for all three bedrooms.

The owner’s bedroom suite at the rear comes standard with a tray ceiling, which is wallpapered in the model home, and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has the optional tub with a standard glass-enclosed shower and a double-sink vanity. The standard master bathroom layout has a larger shower with a single-sink vanity on both sides. Either layout has a toilet compartment.



The master bedroom suite at the rear comes standard with a tray ceiling, which is wallpapered in the model home, and a large walk-in closet. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The master bathroom has the optional tub with a standard glass-enclosed shower and a double-sink vanity. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Amenities: The community swimming pool and clubhouse opened June 1. The six-lane pool is 25 meters long, long enough for competitive and lap swimming. Prospective buyers have pool privileges as a resident for a day.

Next to Tallyn Ridge is Pinecliff Park with picnic areas, ballfields, a nature trail, play equipment and a sled run. The waterfront park has a boat ramp on the Monocacy River. Paved and natural-surface trails on the western and northern sides of the community extend into the park.

What’s nearby: Downtown Frederick’s shops and restaurants are about three miles from Tallyn Ridge. Francis Scott Key Mall — with stores such as Macy’s, Sears and J.C. Penney and nine eateries — is about four miles away. Kohl’s, Walmart and other stores in the Frederick Crossing Shopping Center are also about four miles away. Costco, Target and Sam’s Club are within short driving distances.

Transportation: Tallyn Ridge is about two miles from Interstate 70 and four miles from I-270. It is about three miles from the MARC commuter rail terminal in Frederick, the northern end of the Brunswick Line’s Frederick branch, which runs between Frederick and the District. The MARC terminal is also a major hub for Frederick’s TransIT bus service.

Schools: Oakdale Elementary, Oakdale Middle and Oakdale High.



The community swimming pool and clubhouse opened June 1. The six-lane pool is 25 meters long, long enough for competitive and lap swimming. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)