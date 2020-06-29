“Instead of going over to a board with a couple of prepackaged options, I was sent an email to set up a design appointment in their design center,” said Dunigan, who previously lived 10 to 15 minutes away in Springdale, Md. “It was ... overwhelming but fun. I really like a space to show my personality and not be too cookie-cutter.”

AD

Buying New | Capital Court in Largo, Md. share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image Capital Court is a 306-townhouse development in Largo, Md.The development is in a walkable neighborhood just outside the Capital Beltway. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Stanley Martin’s Capital Court development plan calls for 306 townhouses, priced from $340,990, about two-third of which have been sold. Three floor plans are offered, the Hugo, the Jenkins and the Everett. The standard layout for all of them has three levels, but a fourth level with a rooftop terrace is among the options.

AD

The amount of design leeway given buyers shows up in the finished product, Dunigan said. “I have been in multiple neighbors’ homes, and all of our homes look different,” she said.

Dunigan said one of things she likes best about her four-level, 2,086-square-foot Hugo townhouse is the optional hardwood flooring on every level but the third. “They have a ton of options, but I knew I didn’t want a gray wash or a dark brown. My floors are like a cognac color, maybe a shade lighter,” she said.

Affordability: Rannice McFall, who resides in a Jenkins unit, said she opted for a first-level bedroom and bathroom, rather than a recreation room, and for brown hardwood floors everywhere but the bedrooms. Although the process was “overwhelming at times,” she said, “I enjoyed designing and putting a personal touch on my home.”

AD

AD

The development is in line with what buyers are looking for in that part of Largo, sales manager Ronnell Seales said.

“The area’s known for being a first-time home buyer area, and townhouses are more the first-time home buyer house,” Seales said, especially among millennials. “We wanted to appeal to the millennials, who prefer townhouse rather than homes with large yards and square-footage.”

That suited McFall, who previously lived in Alexandria, Va. “A single-family home would have been too large for one individual, and I wasn’t interested in a condo,” she said. “Though my apartment was beautiful and conveniently next door to Metro, I needed more space at an affordable cost.”

AD

The property is in a walkable neighborhood just outside the Capital Beltway. It’s less than a mile from the Largo Town Center Metro station and slightly more than 15 miles from Washington.

AD

“I’m able to get to everywhere in the D.C. area, including Annapolis, within no more than 25 minutes, Dunigan said. “It takes no longer than 10 minutes to get to everyday errands.”

Large islands: The kitchen is the focal point of the townhouses’ open-plan main level. “The kitchen sits in the middle of the house,” Seales said. “That way, you can still have a formal dining room and a formal family room and use the entire main level for entertainment.”

Seales also said kitchen islands in Capital Court units are relatively large, ranging from nine to 12 feet. “We wanted a homier feel for people to entertain and have a lot of family over,” he said.

McFall said she loves her home’s open-concept second level, “where my kitchen, living and dining room are one full layout.”

AD

The development plan includes a playground, a clubhouse with a gym and other amenities, and a community center that residents can rent for activities, Seale said.

AD

Nearby: Stores at Largo Plaza, 1.5 miles away, include Lowe’s, Giant, Target, PetSmart and Subway. At Woodmore Towne Centre, 3.5 miles away, businesses include Wegmans, Costco and Chipotle.

Schools: Perrywood Elementary, Lake Arbor Elementary, Kettering Middle, Largo High.

Transit: The development is less than a mile from the Largo Town Center Metro station, on the Blue and Silver lines. Reagan National Airport is about 20 miles away, and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport is about 30 miles away.

AD

Capital Court

113 Phoenix Dr., Largo, Md.

The development plan calls for 306 townhouses, with base prices ranging from $340,990 to $405,990.

Builder: Stanley Martin

Features: Kitchens have stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and recessed lights with the cabinets. The townhouses come standard with carpet in the dining and living areas and tile in the bathrooms. Units have one- or two-car garages, and decks are standard on units with garages in the back. Three-level units are standard. A fourth level with a rooftop terrace is optional.

AD

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3 / 3

Square-footage: 1,643 to 2,446

Homeowner association fee: $150 a month

View models: By appointment.

AD