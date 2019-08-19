

At North Quarter, a 104-residence community in North Bethesda, Md., four townhouse plans are available at base prices ranging from $639,900 to $689,900. The Chase, above, is an end unit and starts at $689,900. It is the widest of the floor plans. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The community of North Quarter is part of the revitalization of North Bethesda and Rockville neighborhoods near Metro Red Line stations in Montgomery County, Md.

This 8.5-acre development, off Randolph Road, offers four floor plans for townhouses that have three bedrooms and three bathrooms, at a minimum, and a two-car garage at the rear. Prices start at $639,900.

When completed, North Quarter will have 104 residences, one of which has been sold. On-site amenities include mature trees, pocket parks, grilling stations and a tot lot. The community is near a shopping center and a neighborhood of detached houses.

Three exterior designs are available for each floor plan, with the selection determined by the interior layout. Brick and fiber-cement panels in various combinations are applied to the front, and vinyl siding clads the back.

Three of the four floor plans are available with optional outdoor spaces, including rear decks off the second floor and rooftop terraces. One floor plan comes standard with a rear deck off the main living level on the second floor.

Base prices for the townhouses range from $639,900 to $689,900.

Roomier residence: Two model townhouses have been staged by the Alexandria, Va., design firm PFour, and two are unfurnished. The Chase, always end unit, starts at $689,900 and is the widest of the floor plans, at 22 feet, compared with 20 feet for the other three. The ground-floor entrance opens to a foyer and a rec room, in the standard layout, and a mudroom is situated next to the garage. Options for this level include a bedroom suite and a den with a powder room.

The open-plan second floor has the dining space at the center, next to the standard oak-finished staircase, with the kitchen at the back and the great room at the front. A powder room is at the top of the stairs leading from the ground floor. A deck off the kitchen is optional. Operable and fixed vinyl windows on three sides and nine-foot-high ceilings contribute to a light and airy feeling on this floor.

The third floor has the owner’s suite at the rear. The bedroom, with windows on two sides, adjoins a bathroom with two sinks and a glass-fronted shower. A soaking tub is optional. Of the two bedrooms at the front, one is staged as a yoga room to show an alternative use for the space. Off the hallway are the laundry and a bathroom with a linen closet to serve the front bedrooms.



The kitchen in the Chase model has standard stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances, stainless or chrome faucets with pullout sprays, and granite countertops. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Next door to the Chase is the model unit for the Montrose floor plan, which starts at $649,900 and is always an interior unit. The model is staged to show the optional bedroom suite next to the entrance foyer. On the open-plan second floor, the kitchen is at the center. The dining area, at the rear, has sliding glass doors opening to the deck, which comes standard only with the Montrose. The third-floor layout is similar to the Chase’s, with the option of locating the owner’s suite at the front.

Like the Montrose, the Boyd, with a base price of $645,900, is always an interior unit. Shown unfurnished, the Boyd model unit’s open-plan second level has the kitchen, and the optional deck, at the rear. The dining area is at the center and the great room at the front.



The deck in the Chase model is optional. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The Langston, also shown without staging, can be an end or an interior unit. It is the least expensive North Quarter floor plan, with a base price of $639,900. The great room is at the rear of the second level, with access to the optional deck. Upgrades to this space include a gas fireplace flanked by shelving.

What’s nearby: North Quarter is about a mile from the Montrose Crossing shopping center and the stores and restaurants of the Pike & Rose development off Rockville Pike. Nearby grocery stores include Giant, Trader Joe’s, Harris Teeter and Mom’s Organic Market. Several public parks are close to the community.

Transit: The White Flint and Twinbrook Metro stations are less than two miles away. Metrobus and Ride On bus service between Twinbrook and Prince George’s Plaza is available on Randolph Road. Interstates 495 and 270 are about a 15-minute drive away.

Schools: Viers Mill Elementary, Loiederman Middle, Wheaton High. Residents can also choose from among three public middle schools in Montgomery County’s Middle School Magnet Consortium and five high schools in the Downcounty Consortium.