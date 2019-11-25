About a third of Perla’s one and two-bedroom units have been sold, and the rest are on the market at base prices ranging from $695,000 to $2.3 million.

John Ingram, who bought an upper-level unit with a terrace, said he chose it for the view, which stretches from Logan Circle into Virginia. “I don’t think there’s a lot on the market in D.C. that affords this type of view and openness, said Ingram, who grew up in the American Southwest and expressed an affinity for sunsets. “It’s a rare bird.”

Jonathan Liu said he was attracted to the Shaw neighborhood. “It’s one of the hottest locales in D.C. now,” he said. That remnants of the neighborhood’s history have been preserved also appeals to him, he said.

Liu said he likes the building’s construction and façade. “This isn’t an all-glass box building,” he said. “It’s not very minimalistic. The furnishings and choice of a neutral color palette inside the homes give it a cozy ambiance.”

L- shaped kitchen: One model unit — 308 — is 755 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom.

The unit is entered at the L-shaped kitchen. Straight ahead is the living-dining area, which has a curved array of windows in one corner that lets in natural light. A small balcony is on the far end, near the living area and the bedroom.

The bathroom is accessible from the bedroom and the entry hallway.

Another model unit, 409, is 1,035 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The balcony is in the same location as in 308.

The layout of the open-plan kitchen and living-dining area is similar to that in 308, but a short hallway leads from the kitchen to the smaller of two bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet that is reached through the bathroom.

Four Points is the developer; HapstakDemetriou is the architect.

Amenities: The front desk, in the lobby, is always staffed, and it has sofas, chairs, a gas fireplace and sculptural pendant lighting.

The roof terrace is outfitted with chairs, a double-wide chaise longue, coffee tables, a shade trellis and a grill. Residents can reserve an indoor kitchen for entertaining, and there is a furnished living room where they can hang out.

Nearby: The small park at Logan Circle is a green space with grass, trees and an equestrian statue. The Blagden Alley-Naylor Court Historic District, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the African American Civil War Museum, the Howard Theatre and Long View Gallery are within walking distance. Ninth street has restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and gyms.

Schools: Seaton Elementary, Shaw Junior High, Dunbar High.

Transit: The Shaw-Howard University Metro station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is within walking distance. Many streets have bike lanes, and there is residential parking.

Perla

810 O St. NW, Washington

There are 66 condominium residences. About a third of them, including two of the four penthouses, have been sold. The remainder are on the market at base prices ranging from $695,000 to $2.3 million.

Builder: Four Points

Features: The pet-friendly building offers units with one bedroom; one bedroom plus a den; two-bedrooms; two bedrooms plus a den; and penthouses. Parking spots are $50,000 for compact cars and $60,000 for standard-size cars. Storage spaces cost $2,500 to $5,000, depending on size. The flooring is wide-plank French oak. The LED lighting has dimmer controls. Full-size Bosch washer and dryer are standard. Kitchens have Thermador appliances, white quartz waterfall-edge counters, a chrome Grohe faucet and Cucina Craft cabinets. Bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling Porcelanosa tile, a frameless glass shower, a Cucina Craft floating vanity and chrome Grohe fixtures.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2 /1 to 3

Square-footage: 715 to 1,850

Condominium association fee: $539 to $1,395 a month

View model: By appointment.

Contacts: Hillary Curtin or Matthew Cummings at 202-769-0702 or PerlaDC.com

