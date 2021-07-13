Plus, they wanted more space. In Coronado, Calif., the family lived in a roughly 1,000-square-foot house, which they have since turned into a rental property.
Now, the couple and their children live in a $1.2 million house roughly six times larger than their California home, which has a higher property value. The Fairfax Station home, which Todosow described as a six-bedroom, five-bathroom “country French style” house is on just over 1.3 acres and includes a stone-lined koi pond.
The roughly $50 voluntary homeowners association payment every month covers maintenance and groundskeeping costs for the Donovan’s Ridge neighborhood sign.
“I think what’s pushed us away from those areas was the complete separation, in some cases, from your neighbors,” said Rodzianko. “And then also, for our children, who are young, we wanted them to be safe in their front yard or driveway.”
Todosow added that in those nearby, slightly more rural communities, she had been concerned about wintertime driving.
Although Fairfax Station is more developed than some neighboring communities, its density seems to come not from the number of people but from the number of trees.
Driving along almost any street in Fairfax Station reveals few bustling intersections or common areas, other than a handful of restaurants and shops within the Fairfax Station Square strip mall. The busiest areas on a recent Saturday morning seemed to be two of the town’s parks: Fountainhead Regional Park and Burke Lake Park, which Rodzianko said he bikes through frequently with his eldest child.
That unbusy feeling has attracted families like Paula Kelley’s for generations. Kelley is a third-generation Fairfax Station resident and real estate agent who built her home on her grandmother’s bucolic farmland.
“It was a little slower in those days,” said Kelley, reminiscing about her childhood of fox hunting and riding in local horse shows.
But by mid-century, she recalled, that quietness was threatened by the federal government’s plan to plop what would become Dulles International Airport in Burke and in parts of Fairfax Station. Local opposition eventually ended those plans, but enough local landowners sold their properties, ushering in development of planned neighborhoods, Kelley said.
“The development didn’t really bother us that much; we just had to get used to more traffic on the roads,” said Kelley. “And then we were delighted that the schools became so highly ranked out here, and that was drawing good families and people that wanted to be near schools and churches.”
Even with more traffic, driving through Fairfax Station at times feels meditative. Many homes are surrounded by sizable patches of woods, buffering sound and people from one home to the next, and long lawns providing plenty of “elbow room,” according to Shelley Draheim, another real estate agent who lives in Fairfax Station.
Most amenities and conveniences, while not necessarily within Fairfax Station itself, are a short drive away, Draheim said. But that privacy and convenience come at a cost.
The most expensive Fairfax Station home sold in the past 12 months, built in 2008 with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, went for $2.1 million, according to Draheim. She said the 15,000-square-foot home, which sits on a five-acre wooded lot, includes a home theater and a two-story library, as well as a four-car garage.
Meanwhile, the least costly Fairfax Station home sold in the past 12 months was a 1,624-square-foot rambler built in 1960 on a wooded 1.44-acre lot, Draheim said. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home was sold “as is” for $550,000.
During that time, 290 homes have sold in Fairfax Station. According to Draheim, the average sale price in April was more than 18 percent higher than it was in 2020, with days-on-market down to 14 from 17.
There are no condos or apartments in Fairfax Station, she said.
Living there: Fairfax Station is roughly bounded by Popes Head Road to the north; Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Lake Mercer Park to the east; the Occoquan River and several small residential roads to the south; and Wolf Run Shoals Road and Yates Ford Road, among smaller residential roads, to the west.
Fairfax Station is near George Mason University’s main campus in Fairfax, Va. Some parents host their children’s birthday parties at the Fairfax Station Railroad Museum & Caboose, which highlights the Orange and Alexandria Railroad’s role in the development of the local economy and the Civil War.
A popular grilled chicken picnic is normally held every year at St. Mary’s Church of Sorrows, where Clara Barton was known to have tended to wounded soldiers during the Civil War. However, because of the pandemic, the church will only offer a pickup dinner this year, according to the church’s business manager, Kathy Coleman.
Schools: Fairview and White Oaks Elementary; Robinson and Lake Braddock Secondary; Robinson High.
Transit: The Virginia Railway Express’s Rolling Road Station is roughly six miles from the middle of Fairfax Station; the nearest Metro stations are the Franconia-Springfield and Vienna stations, which are each roughly a dozen miles away from the center of town. The Fairfax County Parkway and Ox Road (Route 123) are the main thoroughfares.
If you’d like your neighborhood featured in Where We Live, email kathy.orton@washpost.com.