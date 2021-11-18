A few years before the house was built, the company ran ads in the Evening Star proclaiming: “Want to make money? A home near the President’s residence will prove a wise investment.” By then President Grover Cleveland, for whom the neighborhood is named, had sold his house, but that didn’t seem to thwart sales.
The house was designed by Robert Head, the chief architect of the Cleveland Park Co. Head, a self-taught architect from Leesburg, Va., designed the greatest number of houses for the Cleveland Park Co. from 1898 to 1901. This house was built by John Simpson.
Five years after the house was built, a story in the Washington Times praised Head’s design, describing it as “largely composed of stone used in an artistic manner, with its double front, handsome conservative porch, and other features, [it] never fails to attract passers-by.”
Jonas H. and Josephine P. McGowan were the first known owners of the house. He was a U.S. representative from Michigan who practiced law in Washington after leaving office in 1881.
George E. Beauchamp, leader of the Washington Ethical Society, lived there from 1952 until 1957.
Day Thorpe, the music and literary critic at the Washington Star, bought the house from Beauchamp in 1957. Thorpe was also co-founder of the Opera Society of Washington, now known as the Washington National Opera.
Barbara Whitney Headley owned the home from 1969 to 1974. She was the sister of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney and daughter of sculptor Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, founder of New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art.
About four years after they bought the house from Headley, Terrence and Patricia Sheehy hired Washington architect Dickson Carroll to design an addition.
The house has passed through a handful of owners since the Sheehys, but it has retained its architectural details. The distinctive facade features stone, stucco, half-timbering, shingles and decorative woodwork. Each side of the house has a wraparound porch. The living room, dining room, study and family room all have fireplaces. The dining room has wood beams on the ceiling. The kitchen has a spacious island and a breakfast area.
The second level has three bedrooms, including the owner’s suite bedroom. One of the bedrooms is connected to a turret at the back of the house. The owner’s suite has a fireplace in the bedroom; a bathroom with a dual-sink vanity, a soaking tub and a separate shower; a walk-in closet; and access to two balconies. There’s also a laundry room on this floor.
The top level has two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The lower level is a large recreation room.
The fenced backyard has a saltwater swimming pool. A long driveway leads to a detached garage.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,800-square-foot house is listed at just under $5.7 million.
Listing: 6941 Newark St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Listing agent: Margot Wilson, Washington Fine Properties
