The house has passed through a handful of owners since the Sheehys, but it has retained its architectural details. The distinctive facade features stone, stucco, half-timbering, shingles and decorative woodwork. Each side of the house has a wraparound porch. The living room, dining room, study and family room all have fireplaces. The dining room has wood beams on the ceiling. The kitchen has a spacious island and a breakfast area.