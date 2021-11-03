The first known owners were James H. Magruder and his wife, Daisy, from 1927 to 1938. Daisy’s son, Wilmer Stewart, and his wife, Aralessa, lived there until 1951 when Henry L. and Mary E. Buckardt bought it. Henry Buckardt spent 36 years in government service, including stints in South Korea and Uruguay as agricultural attache.
William E. Knight II and his wife, Ruth, resided in the house from 1952 to 1960. He was a Foreign Service officer, who served in Italy, Iceland, Australia and the Philippines.
The best-known resident of the house was architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen, who lived there from 1960 to 1969. He opened his office around the corner from the house above what is now Stachowski’s Market.
The Washington Star and The Washington Post wrote about renovations Jacobsen made to the house. The Star wrote that Jacobsen gave the house a contemporary feeling while respecting the original design. In that 1963 article, Jacobsen said, “The garden is the magic and surprise of the townhouse.”
Jacobsen sold the house to Bernard Cutler and his wife, Carol. They owned the house for nearly 50 years. Cutler was a newspaper reporter and editor. He served as editor of the Herald Tribune in Paris from 1961 to 1966, and he was editor in chief of Scripps Howard newspapers from 1980 to 1989. He also served as a correspondent for the Pittsburgh Press and the New York Herald Tribune and as an international correspondent for Scripps Howard.
After the Cutlers sold the house in 2017, Akseizer Residential undertook a substantial renovation. Walls, ceilings and floors were removed to create a new layout and to update the plumbing and the electrical and heating and cooling systems.
The current owners bought the house in 2019. Although they were attracted to the house by its recent renovation, they wanted more changes. They spent a year remodeling the house, adding custom cabinetry, molded plaster ceilings, new lighting, wall treatments and custom shades.
On the lower level, they put exposed wood beams on the ceiling. The back gardens were enhanced with new landscaping, a fountain, brickwork, seating areas, privacy walls, a sound and lighting system, and an irrigation system. They hired interior designer Darryl Carter to help with the drapery, built-in shelving, wall treatments and lighting.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,300-square-foot house is listed at just under $4.6 million.
Listing: 2735 P St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary, Washington Fine Properties
