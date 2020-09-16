“We define hot Zip codes as locations where there are lots of searches for property and where the homes are selling quickly,” said George Ratiu, a senior economist with Realtor.com. “Springfield, Virginia, was on the top 10 list of the hottest Zip codes in the country because many young families who want good schools and affordable housing are priced out of Arlington and Alexandria. Springfield is close to the Beltway and I-95 for commuting, has a Metro station and bus access and has a lot of growth right now.”

Redevelopment has brought a more urban feel to the Springfield area, with higher density, Ratiu said.

The pandemic-related flight of home buyers from cities such as San Francisco and New York has been a big story nationally, but Ratiu said the District isn’t seeing an exodus as big as from those locations. Still, he said, the premium to live in the District may have reached a tipping point.

“The median listing price among the five hottest Zip codes in the District was $952,000, compared to a median of $512,000 in Northern Virginia’s hottest Zip codes and $392,000 in Maryland’s,” Ratiu said. “Then you factor in the higher income taxes and higher property taxes in D.C., and it’s even more costly than the suburbs.”

D.C.'s hottest Zip codes

In other years, hot Zip codes in the District included H Street NE, NoMa and Capitol Hill, Ratiu said, but this year there’s a slight shift to less dense areas of the city. Among the top five hottest Zip codes in the District are 20007, which includes Georgetown and Glover Park; 20015, which includes Chevy Chase; 20016, which includes Tenleytown, Spring Valley, American University Park and Palisades; 20019, which includes Deanwood and Fort Dupont; and 20005, which includes Logan Circle.

“Georgetown, Chevy Chase, Tenleytown and Palisades are garnering more searches for many reasons,” said Koki Adasi, a real estate agent with the Compass real estate brokerage. “They have some of the highest-rated schools in the city, and there’s increased demand for single-family homes with space for a home office and more than a postage-stamp-sized yard. These neighborhoods are less dense, but they still offer access to public parks, shops and restaurants.”

While Logan Circle is denser than those neighborhoods, Adasi said, it has a mix of property types, including condos and lofts, rowhouses and the occasional single-family home. In addition, the neighborhood is close to the true center of the city and to the restaurants on 14th Street NW.

“It’s hard to find a single-family home in D.C. under half a million dollars, but in Deanwood and Fort Dupont, you won’t have that problem,” Adasi said. “Public transportation is convenient in those neighborhoods, and you have loads of parks here, including the National Arboretum and Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens.”

Adasi said the pressure from high buyer demand and the limited number of homes for sale will likely continue into the fall.

“The market will remain competitive although it likely won’t be as hot as this past spring and summer,” he said. “As we get closer to the big election, be ready to take advantage of a slightly slower market.”

Maryland's hottest Zip codes

Maryland’s hottest Zip codes include two in Bowie (20720 and 20715), two in Columbia (21046 and 21045) and one in Crofton (21114).

“A combination of affordability and new development in Bowie and Columbia is what makes Maryland’s hottest Zip codes popular,” Ratiu said. “Prices are lower in those areas than in the District and in Northern Virginia, and the new developments are like suburban downtowns, which buyers today want.”

In addition to affordability, location and schools are making Bowie and Crofton more appealing to buyers, said Hazel Shakur, a real estate agent with the Redfin real estate brokerage.

“Bowie and Crofton are adjacent and easily accessible via Route 50 from the Beltway, and there are Metro and MARC trains where Route 50 and the Beltway meet,” Shakur said. “When I’m working with a couple who work on opposite ends of the Beltway, Bowie and Crofton are often a reliable middle ground in terms of commuting.”

Shops, restaurants and entertainment are more readily available in Bowie and Croton than in other parts of Prince George’s County, Shakur said.

“For many families, if you don’t want to pay for private school or for more expensive housing in Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, Bowie and Crofton are workable alternatives,” Shakur said. “Crofton is in Anne Arundel County, but it is more affordable in terms of housing than parts of the county closer to Annapolis and to Howard County.”

Shakur said she expects the pace of the fall market to be similar to late spring’s and summer’s, with a glut of buyers who haven’t been able to find the right house or have lost out in bidding wars on multiple properties. She said many sellers continue to delay putting their home on the market because of concern about the coronavirus.

Columbia’s hot Zip codes attract buyers interested in the well-regarded Howard County school system and commuting to the District, Baltimore, Annapolis or within the county, said Reginald “Reggie” Harrison, a Redfin real estate agent in Howard County.

Columbia is one of the nation’s first planned urban communities, and Harrison said it “has a great urban feel with regards to restaurants and entertainment, many outdoor recreation options such as parks and lakes and great commuting routes and alternative routes to avoid congestion.”

Virginia's hottest Zip codes

In Virginia, hot Zip codes include Springfield (22152), Burke (22015) and Fairfax (22032) in Fairfax County and two areas in Woodbridge (22192 and 22193) in Prince William County.

“An increasing number of buyers purchasing homes in the Woodbridge area are moving out of Arlington and Fairfax counties to find more-affordable housing with lower property taxes,” said Elizabeth (Beth) Ide, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Woodbridge. “Many buyers this summer have said that if they will be home-schooling and working from home, they want larger houses with ample space for multiple home offices, properties with more acreage and some sort of private outdoor space for entertaining and activities. Properties with home gyms and in-ground pools have been especially popular this spring and summer in Prince William County.”

Woodbridge has always been a desirable location for commuters taking Interstate 95 to the District and for military buyers, Ide said. She said the eastern portion of the county offers more affordable housing and a quick commute to both Fort Belvoir and the Quantico Marine base.

“The hot Zip codes in Fairfax County are close to transportation and within a reasonable distance to employment centers, including Amazon HQ2, Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency,” said Damon Nicholas, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Fairfax. “For the most part, they are older established communities with a lot of amenities. According to [multiple listing service] data, 80 percent of the home sales in those Zip codes are in the $400,000 to $800,000 range.”

Buyers should expect the number of homes for sale in any Zip code to continue to be limited in the fall, Ratiu said.