The Perrywood logo, with its two geese, and street names such as Whistling Duck Drive and Merganser Court are a nod to Chesley’s passion for hunting as well as the birds that visit the pond. Chesley lived briefly at Perrywood Manor, and the neighborhood takes its name from the historic house. The house, which is listed in Maryland’s Inventory of Historic Sites and Districts, dates back to circa 1840 with updates in the mid-1900s.