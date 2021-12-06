Nine house sites are still for sale, said Eric Anderson, a group president with Toll Brothers. The nine include the model home in the first phase and eight sites in the second. About half of the buyers in the first phase have moved in, Anderson said.
There are three basic floor plans: The Dumont, which starts at $1,157,995, has at least 3,997 square feet, with five or six bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The Renwick, which starts at $1,175,995, has at least 4,447 square feet, with four to six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The Parkhurst, which starts at $1,237,995, has at least 4,679 square feet, with five or six bedrooms and five or six full bathrooms.
“Our Dumont model home is one of our most popular floor plans,” said. He said buyers “love the large outdoor covered deck” — an optional upgrade — that adjoins the great room and the breakfast area. “They really want to enjoy that indoor-outdoor living experience,” he said.
Linden Grove doesn’t offer community amenities beyond quiet suburban living in Howard County, but the lots are big enough for buyers to provide some of their own.
“Our home buyers are drawn to the generous size of the home sites in the community,” Anderson said. “Many of our home sites are large enough to accommodate a swimming pool with endless outdoor possibilities.”
Toll Brothers, and some other builders have also taken note of the growth in multigenerational living, and they are offering flexible floor plans that allow for additions and other means of increasing living space. (The Pew Research Center reported in April 2018 that an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2016 found a record number of 64 million Americans, about 20 percent of the population, living in multigenerational households.)
“All the [Toll Brothers] home designs come with an unfinished basement with nine-foot ceilings,” Anderson said. “Buyers can choose to finish their basement and we have multiple options they can choose from to personalize their space. This includes adding a full or half-bathroom, bedroom, media room, wet bar, and additional windows.”
Two-car, side-entry garages are standard on all the houses. Adding another one- or two-car garage is an option.
Exterior customization is also available. “Buyers may choose from four different exterior facades, ranging from modern farmhouse to traditional designs,” Anderson said. “We also offer a variety of color-scheme packages, allowing a homeowner to select their stone and siding color.”
To help buyers make design decisions, Toll Brothers has a new, 1,800-square-foot studio in North Potomac, Md., where they can meet with a design consultant. “Our design experts lead buyers through the planning of each room as they personalize their home’s interior finishes — everything from flooring and countertop selections to cabinetry,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he believes that the surrounding area’s biggest draws are the charm of Ellicott City and the quality of the Howard County schools.
Schools: Lisbon Elementary, Glenwood Middle, Glenelg High
Transit: Residents have easy access to Interstate 70 and Routes 32 and 40.
Nearby: Clarksville, Ellicott City, Western Regional Park, Cattail Creek Country Club, Triadelphia Lake Recreation Area, Triadelphia Reservoir, Turf Valley Resort.
Linden Grove
15605 Linden Grove Lane, Woodbine, Md.
A total of 44 single-family houses are planned. Only nine sites are still available. Prices range from $1,1157,995 to more than $1,237,995.
Builder: Toll Brothers
Features: The houses have covered entries, two-story foyers and formal dining rooms. Gourmet kitchens are standard along with walk-in closets, dual vanities and soaking tubs in the master bathrooms. Two-car garages come standard, and buyers have the option to add an additional one- or two-car garage. Unfinished basements come standard, and buyers have options for upgrading to a finished basement.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 or 6/ 4 to 6
Square-footage: 3,997 to 4,679
Contact: Lyndsey Comment and Denise Jacobs at 855-298-0316.