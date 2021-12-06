There are three basic floor plans: The Dumont, which starts at $1,157,995, has at least 3,997 square feet, with five or six bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The Renwick, which starts at $1,175,995, has at least 4,447 square feet, with four to six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The Parkhurst, which starts at $1,237,995, has at least 4,679 square feet, with five or six bedrooms and five or six full bathrooms.