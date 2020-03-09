The Dailings, both 34, began dating after they graduated from high school in Harford County, Md., and they are expecting their first child in June. After searching in Rockville, North Potomac and Germantown for homes that fit their $475,000 budget, they settled on a townhouse in the Crossings at Cabin Branch in Clarksburg.

“You’ve heard of ‘Drive till you qualify’, well, we decided to drive until we’re comfortable,” Joe Dailing said. “We like the neighborhood in Clarksburg, and we really like the space we could get within our budget for our dog and our baby.”

The Cabin Branch community, which includes single-family houses and townhouses, has been open since 2014. Eighty-five townhouses are planned in this phase, and more than 20 have been sold.

“In 2017, we thought that it was time to add something a little less traditional to Cabin Branch,” said Bradley Blank, president of builder Winchester Homes. “We looked at customer feedback, brought in a California architect and brainstormed with a group of Winchester employees and came up with a townhouse design with cleaner lines, more of a modern farmhouse look, for the Crossings.”

The Dailings opted for a Hyatt townhouse, one of six floor plans available in the community. The Hyatt has a base price of $419,900.

“It’s a 20-foot-wide townhouse with a functional floor plan,” Joe Dailing said. “My wife really liked the idea of a rear kitchen with a big island rather than a central kitchen. It also has a big walk-in pantry and two separate closets in the master suite.”

Inside, Blank said, the design goals included maximizing living space and increasing natural light. Another goal was allowing for flexible use of interior spaces. For instance, buyers can add a bedroom for multi-generational living, a possibility on the ground floor — the “lower level” below the main level in these townhouses — and as part of an optional fourth-level loft.

“About 50 percent of our buyers, so far, have added the first-floor [ground-floor] bedroom and about 25 percent have added the fourth level,” Blank said.

The Dailings purchased a home that had already been built and that has an optional bedroom and a full bath on the ground floor, for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the 2,153-square-foot townhouse.

Options on all levels: The furnished Hyatt model home has an entrance from the two-car garage and a front door that opens into a recreation room. The lower (or ground) level also has a powder room, a linen closet and a coat closet. Options include a full bathroom and a bedroom with a closet, instead of the recreation room.

The main level has an open floor plan with — front to back — a great room, a dining area and a center-island kitchen with a walk-in pantry. A second powder room is on a landing off the main staircase.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two smaller bedrooms share a hall bathroom. This level also has a linen closet and a laundry closet with a washing machine and dryer. The owner’s bedroom suite has two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a double-sink vanity, a large walk-in shower and a separate water closet. Buyers can opt for two large bedroom suites instead of three bedrooms on this level.

The Barnes floor plan — designed for end-unit townhouses — is priced from $424,900 and has 2,173 square feet. The furnished Barnes model home has a bedroom on the lower (or ground) level with a full bathroom and a closet, one of several options for the lower-level layout.

The main level in the Barnes model home has a kitchen with a large island at the center of the open floor plan, with a dining area and walk-in pantry on one end and a great room with an optional stacked-stone gas fireplace on the other. The model home also has a powder room off the staircase and an optional balcony off the great room.

Upstairs, the Barnes model home showcases the alternate floor plan with two large bedroom suites. The Barnes can also be built with three bedrooms on the upper level.

The Crossings townhouses include smart-home technology such as an Amazon Echo device, a Samsung Smart Hub, a Ring Pro video doorbell and a programmable thermostat.

Amenities: The Cabin Branch planned community includes an outdoor swimming pool and a clubhouse. Plans call for parks, playgrounds, sports fields and an elementary school to be built within Cabin Branch.

What’s nearby: “A big draw here is that the community backs to the 2,000-acre Black Hill Regional Park,” Blank said. “There’s a trail system in place, so it’s easy to get access to nature.”

In addition, Clarksburg Premium Outlets, adjacent to the Crossings at Cabin Branch, has shops, restaurants and occasional events.

“It wasn’t a prime reason to buy here, but it’s a nice option to be able to walk to the outlets, and our guests have all been excited about it,” Joe Dailing said.

Schools: Clarksburg Elementary, Rocky Hill Middle, Clarksburg High.

Transit: Cabin Branch is close to Interstate 270, the Intercounty Connector, Route 355 and Route 27. The community is about four miles from the MARC train station in Boyds and about 13 miles from the Shady Grove Metro station.

The Crossings at Cabin Branch

22568 Cabin Branch Ave., Clarksburg, Md.

Base prices for the townhouses range from $419,900 to $484,900.

Builder: Winchester Homes

Features: The townhouses have hardwood flooring on the main level, stained oak stairs and energy-efficient gas heat. They have a bedroom-level laundry area and a two-car garage. Kitchens have stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, an island, and 42-inch maple cabinets in a choice of colors. Owner’s bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring and a double-sink vanity.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 5 / 2 to 4

Square-footage: 2,153 to 2,826

Homeowner association fees: $92 a month

View models: Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.