This house was marketed as No. 151, later known as the Avondale model. It was described in the catalogue as “a fine example of a modern bungalow.” The design was hugely popular and was sold from 1909 to 1924.
Harry A. Kite, who first spotted the Avondale model on display at the Illinois State Fair, built this house. Kite was a prolific builder. By the time of his death in 1931, he had built more than 1,400 houses and apartment buildings in the D.C. area, mainly in the District but also in Maryland. His most notable development was Kew Gardens at 2700 Q Street NW.
A 1910 story in the Evening Star reported: “In consequence of a demand which has been much in evidence for small detached houses, which could be sold at reasonable prices, Builder Harry A. Kite has perfected plans for a number of bungalows to be erected in Cleveland Park.”
Kite didn’t strictly adhere to the plans Sears drew up for Avondale houses. He added his own flourishes, modifying the porch, combining some of the windows and moving the entry door. The houses were speculative, meaning that no buyer was lined up before one was built.
Julian “Pete” MacDonald, who has owned the house since 1992, marvels at the extra finishes Kite added to the house.
“This house has parquet floors,” he said. “Why would you put parquet floors in a spec house anyway? . . . But this developer, who wasted money on stained-glass windows and chestnut columns, left the attic as unfinished space.”
The Avondale was designed as a one-level house. MacDonald hired architect Nicholas Gerachis to increase the living space by turning the attic into a second floor and enlarging the basement to create a rental apartment.
Gerachis “was a master at taking an older house, keeping the feel and spirit of the original, but making changes,” MacDonald said.
Several original features of the Avondale remain: the chestnut columns and wainscoting, the bow window with a window seat in the dining room and the H-shaped fireplace surround with its two-level mantel. The leaded-glass cabinets and the stained-glass windows that flank the fireplace and the wallpaper in the dining room are also thought to be original to the house but are not featured in the Avondale plans.
Gerachis also added a deck off the kitchen. MacDonald’s wife, Allen, filled the terraced backyard with a profusion of plant species.
“She wanted to design a garden that would have blossoming all year,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald said he and his wife would spend summer evenings out on the deck, basking in the serene oasis despite being less than a block from busy Connecticut Avenue. In the winter, they spent their evenings in front of the wood-burning fireplace.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,450-square-foot house is listed at just under $1.5 million.
Listing: 2937 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Listing agents: Marylyn Paige, Washington Fine Properties
