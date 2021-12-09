Several original features of the Avondale remain: the chestnut columns and wainscoting, the bow window with a window seat in the dining room and the H-shaped fireplace surround with its two-level mantel. The leaded-glass cabinets and the stained-glass windows that flank the fireplace and the wallpaper in the dining room are also thought to be original to the house but are not featured in the Avondale plans.