“From the start, my eyes were always on a new home,” said Goodman, a program assistant for Operations Policy and Country Services at the World Bank. “We’d looked at other houses, but they didn’t have that magnetic feel to them, the one you know that this is what you want.”
They were close on Tapestry after just looking at the floor plan. But where was the soaking tub? “That was an essential thing for me,” Goodman said.
The community sales manager, Stephanie Egan, took Goodman’s request to the builder, Miller & Smith, and came back with a “yes” to making a tub an option in the owner’s suite bathroom.
“At first, I thought it was too pricey,” she said. “I told my husband, ‘Forget it, I’ll manage.’ But my husband persuaded me. He said I wouldn’t want to kick myself later and say I wish I had gotten it.”
The couple closed the deal about a week later, buying a house with a Sutton floor plan, one of two floor plans available in the community of 67 single-family houses in north-central Montgomery, County.
(The 67 houses include 10 moderately priced dwelling units (MPDUs). The county requires that between 12.5 and 15 percent of the houses in new subdivisions of 20 or more units be MPDUs, which a county program makes available to eligible moderate-income buyers.)
Since the community opened for sales in October 2020, 40 houses have sold, including all the MPDUs.
The development’s furnished model home, a Sutton, has readily available upgrades such as a screened porch and a deck, a free-standing Kohler tub in the owner’s suite bathroom and a finished basement with a rec room.
It also has custom treatments that are not presented as options for new-home buyers but as inspiration, examples of what buyers can do after they become owners. They include a chalkboard wall in the kitchen with a cookbook display, a sliding “barn door” in the owner’s bedroom suite and built-in shelves surrounding the fireplace in the great room.
Both floor plans feature covered entries and are described as cottage style with a modern feel.
In addition to the owner’s suite tub, the Goodmans’ upgrades include quartz countertops in the kitchen and a finished basement with a rec room and bathroom, provided by the builder at no extra cost as an incentive.
Goodman likes the open floor plan on the main level and the feeling of spaciousness provided by the loft on the bedroom level. “For me, right from the start, I don’t like too many rooms, so that you get lost in your own home,” Goodman said. “I liked the fact that it was open and had lots of natural light.”
Goodman’s home is scheduled for delivery by Nov. 30. Her excitement appears to be contagious. She’s met new neighbors and has gladly provided assistance to other new owners.
“It’s such a nice community,” she said.
Nearby: Tapestry is about a mile from Ridge Road Recreational Park, within three miles of Black Hill Regional Park and about seven miles from Little Bennett Golf Course. BlackRock Center for the Arts is about a 10-minute drive, and Dulles International Airport is about a 40-minute drive.
Schools: Clarksburg Elementary, Rocky Hill Middle, Clarksburg High
Transit: The closest Metro station is Shady Grove on the Red Line, about 12 miles via Interstate 270. Bus service is available between Shady Grove and Tapestry; the trip takes about an hour.
Tapestry
209 Red Oak Ridge Place, Clarksburg, Md.
Houses with an Atwood floor plan have a base price of $654,990. Suttons have a base price of $744,990.
Builder: Miller & Smith
Features: The houses have open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings and a bedroom-level loft area; Shaw engineered-hardwood flooring on the main level; pre-finished oak newel posts and white balusters on the staircases; recessed maple cabinetry, granite countertops, Kohler faucets and Samsung stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen; glass-enclosed showers and Kohler fixtures in the owner’s bathroom; Energy-saving vinyl windows; two-car garages; exteriors with stone and masonry accents and a concrete stoop or porch at the entry.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 6 / 3 to 5
Square footage: 3,237 to 4,225
Homeowner association fees: $102 monthly for trash and snow removal and landscaping of public spaces
Contact: Stephanie Egan, community sales manager, 301-974-4748