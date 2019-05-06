

The Village at Arundel Mills will have 10 single-family houses, priced from $449,990. Three have been sold. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The Village at Arundel Mills is a community rising on three acres in Hanover, Md., about 30 miles northeast of the District.

It’s a quiet suburban neighborhood, where two hawks soared in the bright blue sky on a spring day. Several men in lime-green sweatshirts laid rolls of sod. A yellow bulldozer heaped mounds of red dirt, making way for another foundation.

Ten single-family houses and 42 condominium townhouses are planned at the Village at Arundel Mills. Three of the single-family houses have been sold and are under construction. The first condo building — which will have 10 units, five on the two lower floors and five on the two upper floors — is also under construction. Four units are sold.

A small group gathered around the dining table in the single-family model home on a recent Wednesday morning. Sunlight poured in through the large windows, and an animated conversation was in progress.

Jeff Dandy, construction manager, and Brea DePina, neighborhood sales manager for Stanley Martin Homes, the builder, were talking to a woman who had recently purchased a single-family house in the community. Structural and design options were discussed, and toward the end of the meeting, Dandy explained the house’s one-year guarantee.

“For example,” he said, “we’ll come and fix cracks that may have developed after you moved in, and if you have squeaking at the top of the stairs, we’ll take care of that.”

Single-family houses are offered in one, three-story floor plan. DePina described the houses as “like oversized townhomes that are detached.”

The community features three-level single-family houses, priced from $449,990, that are "like [detached] oversized townhomes."

Kitchen in the middle: The front door of the model opens into a small foyer that leads to a spacious room with three large windows and a couple of closets. This room can be configured as a bedroom, a lounge, a rec room or a study. A full bathroom is optional. Beyond the large front room is the two-car garage.

Up one flight, the open-plan main level has the kitchen in the middle, with the dining area on one end and the family room on the other. The kitchen comes with a pantry and has an 11-foot-long island that can comfortably seat at least four people. There is a powder room off the dining area, and the family room has an optional fireplace.

Next to the family room, the model house has an optional study with double-glass doors. A smaller office, or “work station,” is next to the study, along the same outer wall and under a window.

The kitchen comes with a pantry and has an 11-foot-long island that can comfortably seat at least four people. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Upstairs on the third level, the owner’s bedroom suite — with a private bathroom, a walk-in closet and a double-door closet — occupy one end of the house. The bathroom is bright with natural light from a large window. There is a double vanity, a toilet closet and a large shower with a built-in bench.

At the opposite end of the house are two smaller bedrooms, which share a double-sink bathroom on the hallway. A linen closet and a closet for the side-by-side washer and dryer are also in the hall.

The property will be landscaped with grass, shrubs and trees. The site already has a tot lot with colorful play equipment and a fire pit with a curved stone bench.

What’s nearby: North Point State Park, about a half-hour away, has 1,300 acres sit on Chesapeake Bay with scenic views and trails. Rocky Point Beach and Park, about 45 minutes away, has swimming, fishing, boating and picnicking.

Shopping: The Maryland Live casino is visible from the model home. The Arundel Mills mall has dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Walmart and Costco have stores in Hanover.



The master suite is on the third level. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

A large window provides natural light in the master bathroom. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Schools: Hebron-Harman Elementary, Meade Middle, Meade Senior High.

Transit: The community is off Interstate 95. It’s seven miles from Fort Meade, eight miles from the National Security Agency (at Fort Meade), nine miles from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, 14 miles from Baltimore and 22 miles from Annapolis. Dorsey is the closest rail stop on MARC’s Camden Line, which runs between Washington’s Union Station and Baltimore’s Camden Station.