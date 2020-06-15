The Mayfields made the move from a nearby townhouse in late April. It hadn’t been easy, with the chaos of building a house, having a baby and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic (which, among other things, had Ray working from home). Still, the Mayfields, who have been married for six years, said they feel blessed in these challenging times.

“This is the home we both got to own together and build together,” said Nicole, a stay-at-home mom.

“It is so spacious and comfortable,” said Ray, an electrical engineer and government contractor. He said that the library at the house’s entrance is a perfect fit for him and that the family felt “settled and at peace” immediately. “We love getting up early and pulling up all the shades downstairs, seeing the sunlight and having a nice cup of coffee,” he said.

Estates at Bradley Square, in the Manassas area of Prince William County, Va., is a 112- lot development of single-family houses. Nearly all the lots and houses have been sold.

For their house, the Mayfields chose the Lawrence floor plan, one of six offered by Stanley Martin Homes. The Lawrence is the neighborhood’s best-selling floor plan, and a move-in ready Lawrence model home is one of two available. The other floor plans are the Pickering, the Emma, the Carey, the Estella and the Lindsey.

One single-family house site and the two move-in-ready model homes remain for sale in the 112-house development, which is not far south of the city of Manassas. Neighborhood amenities include a splash park, playgrounds, a large pond with a walking trail, a gazebo and playing fields.

The six floor plans offer customization options that include a main-level owner’s bedroom in the Pickering, a main-level guest bedroom in the Emma, a main-level guest suite in the Carey, a fourth-level loft in the Lawrence and Estella, and an entertaining-focused version of the Lindsey.

Some other options are a front facade upgraded with finishes such as farmhouse shutters, a two-foot extension in the back, a morning room extension off the kitchen and a finished lower-level with a rec room, den, bathroom and bedroom. An unfinished basement is standard, but as an incentive, a rec room is provided as though it were standard.

The Mayfields’ home is 4,609 square feet, with a front porch and a walk-out basement that opens to a woodsy backyard with plenty of room for the girls to play and their parents to breathe. The finished basement has a rec room and another bedroom and bathroom, for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“I’m waiting to get a ceiling fan installed out front,” Rays said. “Then we’ll sit on the porch and drink lemonade.”

Nearby: The Estates at Bradley Square is minutes away from the national historic district of Old Town Manassas and a 15-minute drive from Manassas National Battlefield Park, the site of two major Civil War battles.

Downtown Manassas — in pandemic-free times — has dining, shopping, performing and visual arts, a farmers market and monthly First Fridays, when streets are closed for special shopping, dining and entertainment events. Nearby shopping hubs include Hastings Marketplace and the Shops at Signal Hill. Jiffy Lube Live, an outdoor event venue, is about a 20-minute car ride away.

Schools: Bennett Elementary, Parkside Middle, Osbourn Park High.

Transit: The community is near Route 234 and Old Dominion Road. Manassas has a Virginia Railway Express commuter rail station. Manassas Regional Airport is nearby.

Estates at Bradley Square

10542 Grant Ave., Manassas, Va.

One home site is still for sale in the 112-house development, with a choice of six floor plans. Prices begin at $554,990. Two move-in-ready model homes — a Lawrence and a Lindsey — are also available.

Builder: Stanley Martin Homes

Features: Houses come with a two-car garage. They have 30-year CertainTeed Landmark roofing shingles and are professionally landscaped. Exterior upgrades include bay windows and dormers. Inside, LED disk lights are installed throughout. Bathrooms have ceramic tile floors, Kohler faucets and fixtures, with Timberlake cabinets and dual vanities in the master bath. Kitchens have Timberlake cabinets, Frigidaire appliances, granite or quartz countertops and an oversize eat-in island. Other features include a 50-gallon electric water heater, low-flow toilets and Energy Star-certified energy-efficient windows and doors.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 6/3 to 6

Square-footage: 2,400 to 6,000

Homeowners association fee: $77 a month

View model: Virtual and on-site tours are being conducted by appointment only, with coronavirus-related procedures in place.