Four Seasons at Kent Island will total 1,079 residences in about eight years when construction is complete, comprising 659 single-family homes and 420 condominiums across more than 400 acres.
We’re focusing on the four-story condo buildings with 14 units per building and three floor plans — Severn (end units), Chester and Magothy.
Michael Barish and Angela Coleman bought a fourth-floor, 1,900-square-foot Chester.
“When we walked in, we couldn’t believe how big it was. We had a 6,000-square-foot home in Annapolis and always thought if we could put the first floor of our house in another place it’d be ideal because we rarely used the whole house. Well, this is what we found at Kent Island,” Barish said.
Their windows look out over the Macon River. A nature trail runs behind the building. “We see fox, deer. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The first morning here, we woke up to a sunrise,” he said.
The Severn furnished model is a sprawling one-level home roughly designed as two wings.
On the right of the foyer’s hallway entrance is the smaller wing with two bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, laundry room with side-by-side appliances and powder room. Two of the bedroom closets have windows. “Isn’t that nifty. I’d probably keep the closet doors open all the time,” sales agent Dylan Sammons said.
Down the foyer’s hallway is the larger wing with open plan kitchen, dining area, great room and balcony; and owner’s suite and sitting room to the left. The balcony is adjacent to the great room along a 12-foot-glass-sliding door and to the sitting room. It can be reached through both.
The balcony faces the nature preserve. “Yesterday while touring with a client, there were four deer. So while you’re doing the dishes [the kitchen is opposite the balcony on the other side of the room] this is your view. There are many big wow features here,” Sammons said.
Amenities: The clubhouse is in construction — it’ll be complete next summer — but there’s still a robust activity schedule. Amanda Adams is the full-time lifestyle director with NFC Amenity Management, the company contracted by K. Hovnanian to organize events.
“People want to be socially connected. I help them meet neighbors and spoil them with activities they enjoy,” Adams said.
Sammons echoed her thoughts. “Our community is geared toward homeowners who [don’t] want to be bored,” he said.
Clubs include books, mah-jongg, walking, pickleball and cycling. There’s also indoor-and-outdoor yoga, virtual bingo and financial retirement planning. This month, the kayak club will begin runs on the Chester River. Coming up, there will be outdoor movie nights and photography, cooking and art clubs.
Nearby: Barish loves the small-town flavor. “I tell people I live on an island and everything is right there. I can drive to Lovepoint Deli Wine & Spirits, turn around, drive to the post office, then back home and not hit one traffic light,” he said. “If they had a Trader Joe’s, we’d never leave the island.”
Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, Del., are to the east and a ferry from Lewes journeys regularly to Cape May. Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is a prime spot to go birding. The 786-acre Sandy Point State Park, on the shore of Chesapeake Bay, is a popular beach and picnicking spot.
The seven-mile Cross Island Trail is practically out the back door. Five miles of walking trails are being built into the community’s design.
Transit: Kent Island is about 48 miles from both the District and Baltimore. Maryland DOT/Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) operates four bus routes weekdays between the Eastern Shore and Baltimore or D.C. Queen Anne’s County Ride runs three bus routes through Kent Island. MTA services a commuter bus trip over the Bay Bridge.
Four Seasons Active Adult at Kent Island/Condominiums
203 Bayberry Dr., Chester, Md.
There are 14 condos in Building 4. Four are sold. Ten are for sale ranging from $469,900 to $599,828. Additional buildings will be constructed in the coming years.
Builder: K. Hovnanian
Features: Homes come with a private indoor drywalled single garage, private driveway and storage area. Ceilings are nine-feet. Floors are Shaw hardwood, vinyl plank or wall-to-wall carpeting. Kitchens are outfitted with GE appliances, Sinclair birch cabinets, granite counters, LED lights, stainless double-bowl sink and refrigerator with ice maker. There are comfort height toilets and birch vanities with cultured marbled tops, full-sized vanity mirrors and medicine cabinets in full bathrooms. Washer and dryer are also by GE. There are six cable/phone outlets. Children under 19 aren’t permitted to live on-site more than 30 consecutive days per year; and 80 percent of residents must be 55 or older.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 3/3
Square footage: 1,900 to 2,602
Condo plus homeowners fee: $376 per month.
View model: By appointment.
Contacts: Dylan Sammons or James Griffith at 888-425-1881 and khov.com/KentIsland.