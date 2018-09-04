

Single-family houses in the Hunt at Marlboro Ridge in Upper Marlboro, Md., are priced from the upper $500,000s. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Tyniesha Braxton had been house hunting off and on since 2016 when she found out about the Toll Brothers’ Marlboro Ridge development through another home builder.

Last month, Braxton’s family moved into the amenity-rich community in Upper Marlboro, Md., situated just minutes from the Capital Beltway and Route 4 and about 20 miles from downtown Washington.

The multi-section Marlboro Ridge has a resort-like flair. The amenities include a fitness center, swimming pools, conference rooms and a 22-stall equestrian center with riding lessons and an indoor arena. More than 250 acres of open space have been set aside for parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis courts, ballfields, and hiking-biking and equestrian trails.

Distinct neighborhoods within the development are defined by their home styles. One of those neighborhoods, the Hunt at Marlboro Ridge, is made up of large single-family houses that have four to seven bedrooms and living space ranging from about 2,600 to more than 4,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan.

In the Hunt section, the builder, Toll Brothers, offers four two-story home plans, each with a variety of elevations, or exterior designs. Braxton selected the Duke floor plan with the Lexington elevation, the same pairing as the Hunt’s model house. She said the Duke was similar to another Toll Brothers floor plan that she was originally interested in.

Sunroom and greenhouse: The first thing you notice when you drive up to the model house is the inviting front porch. The front door leads into a dramatic two-story foyer, flanked by the dining room and a room that could be used as a living room or a study.

The dining room is spacious enough for large holiday gatherings. In the model house, it has a tray (recessed) ceiling, a mirrored wall with decorative trim and a table that seats 10.

The Duke, in keeping with a trend in home design, has a staircase that is relatively unobtrusive. The stairs, off the foyer, are placed between the more formal front portion of the home and more casual rear portion.

The gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and a large center island, and it comes with a breakfast area and a walk-in pantry.

A highlight of the model house is the optional solarium, accessed by sliding glass doors, off the kitchen. This room, with a stone fireplace, helps blur the line between indoor and outdoor space leading to the house’s deck.

There are plenty of options, so no two homes have to look alike. Braxton, for instance, upgraded to the roomier Palladian kitchen, which comes with a large arched window over the sink. The bigger kitchen, she said, was a major attraction.

“We love the master bedroom and the Palladian kitchen. That’s what we really enjoyed about this model,” she said.

She also added a greenhouse off the breakfast area, , and she went for the Palm Beach sunroom addition off the two-story family room .



The kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel GE appliances and a walk-in pantry. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Big bedrooms: The second level has four spacious bedrooms. A set of double doors, visible from the top of the staircase, opens into the master suite, which comes, standard, with a 14-by-10-foot den, as well as the 18-by-17-foot bedroom. The den, larger than a typical sitting area, makes a great private space for reading or watching TV.

The model home’s master bedroom has a coffered ceiling and a large walk-in closet with a built-in dresser and convenient shelving. A dressing area is across from the closet. The master bath is huge, and its cathedral ceiling and large windows enhance the airy feeling. There is a stand-alone Roman tub set beneath a window, two sinks, on opposite sides of the room, and a shower.

The second level has three more bedrooms. One of them, called the Princess Suite, has its own full bath. The other two share a hall bath. There is also a laundry room on the second floor of the model house.

Adding a basement is an option for home buyers. In the model home, the finished basement has a recreation room with a wet bar and a home theater.

Transit: The Capital Beltway and Route 4 are minutes away. Several Metro stations are within 10 miles.



