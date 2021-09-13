The 1980 office building, at 700 Roeder Rd., belonged to the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington before being sold in April 2019 for $4.4 million. The conversion has produced a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedrooms condos, which are rendered in what Frazier described as “a sleek modern design and palette.”
The starting price for a studio unit is $194,900, with 354 square feet; for a one-bedroom unit, $294,900, with 598 square feet; and for a two-bedroom unit, $397,400, with 639 square feet. Elan’s top price, for a two-bedroom unit, is $427,400. All the units have one bathroom.
Three of the units have been sold. Move-ins are expected to begin in late October.
Monthly condo fees range from $100 for a studio to $180 for a two-bedroom unit.
Parking is available off site. “The building is conveniently located just steps away from the parking garage, and there is plenty of space for those who have a car,” Frazier said. “The monthly parking fee is $195.”
The building has a business center and secure package lockers. Additional storage space for residents is available in the building.
Walk Score and Transit Score, websites that rate properties based on proximity to neighborhood amenities and public transportation, respectively, both give Elan a high score. The building has a Walk Score of 96 and a Transit Score of 85. Whole Foods, the Ellsworth Place shopping mall and the Regal Majestic & Imax theaters are among the local amenities within a short stroll.
The rebirth of downtown Silver Spring as a commercial and entertainment center can be traced to a public-private partnership established in 1998. Discovery Communications helped things along by building its headquarters at Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road. (Discovery moved its headquarters out of Silver Spring in 2018, but the company still has a presence downtown. The building, under new ownership and renamed Inventa Towers, is about half-occupied.)
The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center gives downtown another entertainment anchor. Built in 1938, the theater reopened in 2003 after a major renovation. Development, including housing, continues to push out in all directions.
Schools: Sligo Creek Elementary, Silver Spring International Middle, DCC Northwood High
Transit: The Silver Spring Metrorail station (on the Red Line) is about a half-mile away. There are numerous bus stops on Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road.
Nearby: Ellsworth Place shopping mall, Regal Majestic & Imax theaters, AFI Silver Theatre, Ellsworth Urban Park, Fairview Road Urban Park, downtown Silver Spring.
Elan
700 Roeder Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
Thirty-five studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units have been built, with 32 still available for purchase. Prices range from $194,900 to $427,400.
Developers: Kadida Development Group; SGA Cos., architecture and planning
Features: Kitchens have stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and wood cabinets from Aristokraft. The units offer vertical blinds, blackout shades and LG washer/dryer units. The bathrooms have Kohler and Delta fixtures, quartz vanity tops, Sterling bathtubs and porcelain tile from Daltile.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: studio to 2 / 1
Square footage: 354 to 639
Condominium fees: $100 to $180
Contact: Lisa Frazier, sales manager, 301-244-4210