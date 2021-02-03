The house in question was about two blocks from the one the family occupied in a neighborhood just west of Del Ray in Alexandria, Va. They owned the home from 2001 to 2016, making do with three bedrooms and a small yard. They renovated along the way, built equity and looked for something in the same neighborhood to avoid having to change school systems.

They got close to making a move in 2016 but lost in a bidding battle. “We put an offer on another house but didn’t get it and six months later we found this one,” says Erin, 48, who works in commercial real estate. “It had been a rental and the owners moved to Texas; we got it before it went on the market.”

The Kidds sold their old place, came out ahead and bought the new place for $920,000, which left them enough to fund a major renovation. The house they bought was a 1½-story, brick Cape Cod/ranch-style hybrid that included a garage and two false gables on the roof. The family lived in the home for a year while interviewing architects who all provided the same advice. “They all said to get rid of the ceiling, and the stairs had to go,” says Jason.

The Kidds tapped a personal referral and settled on architect Chris Tucker, a principal at Mode4 Architecture, based in Alexandria. “They bought the house with the intention of tearing off the top and putting an addition on,” says Tucker. “The second story was basically an attic.”

The designer and homeowners puzzled over a number of floor plan options that would result in a thoughtful update, the much-desired fourth bedroom and a front porch, but city zoning regulations quickly threw up a roadblock.

“I had to go present the plans to the city with Chris,” says Jason. “We had to change the front porch to a pergola because we weren’t allowed to have an enclosed [solid] roof front porch, then we had to get a variance to build the roof.”

Alexandria has set-back rules and height restrictions that can affect front porches. The rules are based on complex averages of the surrounding homes and they become more byzantine if the side of the house can be seen from an intersection — a rule that snagged the Kidds. “There was several months of having surveyors measure the other houses on the street,” says Jason.

The plan that emerged included digging out and expanding the basement, which required underpinning; moving the back wall of the house out five feet; and popping up (adding height rather than girth) to get proper ceiling heights upstairs. The fourth bedroom was penciled in for a space that would be built over the garage.

A screened-in rear porch complete with fireplace was planned out back. Knocking the whole house down and starting from scratch was never considered. The estimate for completing the work was eight months. The family found a rental nearby and decamped to Del Ray for the duration.

Construction began in January 2018 as the building was gutted and the second floor was removed. Nine months later, the lease was up on the rental and the house was a long way from being done. “We ended up living in the house for another four to six months with daily work going on,” says Jason.

The holidays brought temporary reprieves in the form of work stoppages. The trials of living in a construction site reached a peak when the family was forced to move to a hotel for two weeks due to a flooring issue. By December 2019, the homeowners deemed the project to be finished and sent the work crews home.

A 4,500-square-foot dwelling emerged from the long slog, starting with an approved front porch now complete with an enclosed roof. The homeowners left the original front brick facade as it was, which creates a pleasant contrast with the new white shiplap siding on the second story punctuated by black window frames.

The front door opens to a view through the house to the backyard. To the left is a mudroom with cubbies for the kids, a full bath down the hall and a family room in the back corner of the house.

To the right is a dining room and a piano room to the right of that. A rebuilt staircase occupies the same position as the original stairs in the middle of the house.

The open-plan kitchen and main living area sit on the rear side of the stairs with views of the backyard. The kitchen comes complete with an island, which was not on the must-have list but was on the would-be-nice-to-have list.

“We had an open plan before and we wanted that again,” says Erin. “We had a peninsula in the old house, but we wanted an island.” The island includes a sink facing the living room and offers seating for four. The countertops are quartz, the backsplash is ceramic tile laid in a running bond pattern and the appliances are Thermador.

Shaker-style doors adorn the front of the custom-built maple cabinetry and the floors on the first level are wide-plank red oak. The other item on the wish list that made the cut comes in the form of a butler’s pantry complete with open-face shelving, a sink and wine fridge.

The rear window in the kitchen looks out to the steepled-roof, screened-in, gas fireplace-heated back porch that is notched into the main house. Floor-to-ceiling window openings on the porch permit clear views through the space with no restriction on light levels.

The full basement now features full-height ceilings, a game room, wet bar, craft room, a spare bedroom and a full bath. The second floor contains a master suite complete with a vaulted ceiling, attached dressing area, two closets and the tubless master bath. There’s a custom, two-sink vanity with a cultured quartz top, and a separate water closet.

Two of the children’s rooms are connected by a shared bathroom while the third now sits above the garage, which also got the pop-up treatment.

The Kidds affirm that they have no plans to move anytime soon and that they are not serial renovators.

Despite the hardship and challenges, they admit to taking some enjoyment from the process. Although the home bears a few elements of the farmhouse chic movement in decor, Erin expresses a fondness for another American classic house type that served as design inspiration — Craftsman style. The Kidds declined to disclose what they spent on the renovation, but they say they think they are already ahead.