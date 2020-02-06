After a long search, Ghafoorian found a lot with a run-down pink house that had been the Senegalese Embassy. He razed the house and then spent the next several months designing his dream dwelling.

“When he came here, he went and saw a lot of houses here so that the design of the house matches the palette of D.C., of these neighborhoods — at least that’s what he was trying to capture,” said his son, Reza Ghafoorian.

The 2001 house in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood was designed by Mohammad Ghafoorian. Priced at $12 million, it is the fourth-most expensive house on the market in the District.

According to Reza, before designing the house, father visited the site often, through several seasons, looking at the light throughout the day. He completed his first draft in 1997 but wasn’t satisfied. He continued to tinker with how the house was oriented, switching rooms around in his second and final draft.

“He had to make sure that the views that he was creating would have an aesthetic appeal,” Reza said. “He would make sure in the design when you look at the windows you would see mostly better views than just the street or the house next door. For breakfast, he wanted to have the morning light, so he put the breakfast area on the east side. The dining room is on the west side, so you get more light on that side in the afternoon. … He put most of the windows on the southeast and northwest sides to try to capture the best light throughout the house.”

Mohammad Ghafoorian was as meticulous and exacting about the building of the house, which took about 18 months, as he was about the design.

“Every piece of this house he had a say about, every part of it,” Reza said.

From ordering the materials to hiring the subcontractors, Ghafoorian was particular about the construction. He had workers add extra wooden beams to reinforce the structure.

“I think it’s because he wasn’t sure wood is that strong,” Reza said. “He had never worked with wood before. It was the first time he was using the material that they use in the U.S.”

Ghafoorian took such care in the construction because he wanted the best for his family. Most of all he wanted to keep his family close, and he created two apartments on the top floor where he hoped his two children and their families would live.

“He was thinking about all of us all moving together” into the house, Reza said. “He wanted everyone to come here and live here.”

Ghafoorian never realized that dream. He was killed in 2012 after a tree near his house toppled during a severe storm. The tree took down a power line, which fell on his car, causing it to burst into flames. As Ghafoorian raced from his house with a fire extinguisher, he stepped on the live wire.

The 2001 house has a grand foyer with a 25-foot ceiling and 10-foot-tall glass doors that lead to a spacious terrace. Cherry wood was used for the doors, floors, paneling and kitchen cabinetry. There are 11 gas fireplaces, three of which are double-sided; each has an Italian marble surround. The first-floor master suite has a two-sided fireplace between the bedroom and a sitting room, a stone balcony, two walk-in closets and his and her bathrooms. The top floor has two apartment suites with living areas and kitchenettes. An elevator runs to every level. The lower level has a 4,000-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar. Underground parking accommodates five cars.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,000-square-foot stone house is listed at $12 million.

Listing agents: Wendy Gowdey and Patrice Angle, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

