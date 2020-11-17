Long said he wasn’t set on buying and would have been happy renting, “but with such low interest rates it made sense.” He bought one of the building’s three penthouses.

Move-ins at the Arietta are expected by Christmas, said Edward Slavis, the sales agent.

Park View is a changing neighborhood, with construction underway in every direction. Old apartment buildings and rowhouses are undergoing renovation, and the 600 block of Newton Street was repaved recently.

Light on a cloudy day: The Arietta is an old rental apartment building that has been gutted and rebuilt for condominium units. It has three floors above ground — with three units per floor — and a lower level with four. Coba is the developer. Teass\Warren Architects designed the interiors.

Large black-framed windows accent the exterior’s white-painted brick. Each of the 13 units occupies a corner. “So every home gets lots of natural light from at least two sides of the building, and a few get it from three sides,” Slavis said. “Even on an overcast day, without lights turned on, you can still read a book.”

One of the penthouses, Unit 302, is for sale. (The other two are sold.) A stairway near the entry door leads to a rooftop terrace. “That’s definitely my favorite feature,” Long said of the terrace with his penthouse. “In my mind, it doubles the size of the living area. I’ll use it as a social space.”

The open-plan layout has an L-shaped kitchen, with a window over the counter, on one side of the kitchen island. The living and dining areas, with several more windows, are on the other side. A bathroom and a walk-in closet separate two bedrooms along a hallway that leads from the entry to the kitchen. The owner’s bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

The entry door to Unit 201 opens to a short hallway leading past a powder room to the L-shaped kitchen and the combined living-dining area. The two bedrooms each have an en suite bathroom.

The Arietta units don’t have a common floor plan, Slavis said. “Each unit is different in size and layout and feels unique,” he said.

The finish package, however, is uniform. “To make the space feel light and airy, we chose a light-colored wood floor and white counters,” Slavis said. “To be a little different, we contrasted them with black matte finishes on everything — door handles, sink faucet, even trim on the mirrors.”

An important feature of the building, Slavis said, is the two-inch subfloor made of a mixture of gypsum and concrete. “That really helps to soundproof the units,” he said. Spray foam insulation helps make the units efficient to heat and cool, he said, and the LED lighting is also energy-efficient.

A blog, parkviewdc.com, fosters community spirit. Its tagline calls Park View “a great place to hang your hat!”

Nearby: There is a nine-hole course and driving range on the grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home. President Lincoln’s Cottage, Abraham Lincoln’s summer White House, is also on the grounds. The adjoining Petworth neighborhood, to the north, is filled with restaurants (now serving outside under heat lamps), cafes, craft shops and other retail businesses.

Schools: Bruce-Monroe Elementary @ Park View, MacFarland Middle, Roosevelt High.

Transit: The closest Metro station is Georgia Avenue-Petworth on the Green and Yellow lines. Park View is also served by a number of bus routes. Newton Place is off Georgia Avenue and about midway between New Hampshire and Michigan avenues. There’s abundant street parking.

The Arietta

646 Newton Pl. NW, Washington

There are 13 units in this four-level (three stories plus lower level) condominium. Two are sold. Eleven are for sale at prices ranging from $474,999 to $724,999.

Builder: Coba

Features: The units have hardwood floors and LED surface-mounted ceiling lights. The units are wired for phone and Internet and equipped with Ecobee smart thermostats. Kitchens have Samsung appliances, quartz counters, white customizable cabinets and matte black fixtures. The stacked washer and dryer are behind a door. Closets come with Rubbermaid storage systems. Five parking spots in a secure outdoor parking area can be bought for $30,000 each. It’s first-come, first-served for four parking spots. The remaining penthouse comes with the right of first refusal for one.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 3 / 2 to 3

Square-footage: 747 to 1,324

Condominium association fees: $143.53 to $249.75 a month

See models: By appointment.